Aadyam's strokes of innovation 

In a corner of the kitchen, the Blue Pea infusion tea brews — a delicate choreography of colour and fragrance. The blue-hued petals swirl in the hot water, releasing a subtle floral aroma. The visual spectacle of the deep, mesmerising blue invites the gaze, a sight reminiscent of serenity.

As the tea is poured, the fragrance intensifies — a benign blend of floral notes that intertwine with the steam rising from the cup. The first sip is ethereal — a gentle infusion that touches you with its mild, nuanced flavour, departing a lingering flowery soul. In an instant, you know you’re seated at Aadyam Café even with your eyes closed. Within the heart of Aadyam Handoven, the looms hum with purpose, their rhythm echoing tales of generations.

Led by Manish Saksena, you will trace the contours of heritage. The looms click-clack, a percussive melody that resonates through the air, as the scent of freshly woven fabric permeates the space — invoking memories of tradition rebor n. An Aditya Birla Initiative, be it the store or the newly-opened café, Aadyam’s core outperforms the tangible — it’s a dialogue between past and present, palpable in every fibre. The air carries the faint scent of centuries-old stories, blending with the crisp, modern hum of productivity.

The temperature in the room fluctuates, sometimes warm against the skin, you see sunlit afternoons, and at others, cool and refreshing like the touch of a mountain breeze. In the eatery, consider the Baked Shaaks — if you want to awaken the palate for it captures pav bhaji in every bite. The sautéed onions and fragrant spices drift through the air. The sizzle of vegetables against the hot pan will take you to bustling markets and street vendors’ calls. Likewise, the Sikka Paratha — a fragrant amalgamation of peas and lentils, its scent a blend of Rajasthan and Punjab. The herbs appeal to the eyes, while the sizzle of ingredients in the pan creates an alluring melody.

As the dish simmers, its warmth radiates, inviting the touch, while the taste is a happy marriage of flavours resonating across the senses. As for the Murg Kulcham, we saw succulent chicken, releasing a rich, smoky bouquet as it grills to exemplar. The golden brown kulchas, crispy on the edges and soft within, beckon with their warmth for tactile exploration. As the first bite is taken, things burst forth — a tanginess of yoghurt, and the robust personality of butter chicken.

The sight of the Jamun Ghosla served in an artful presentation, entices the eyes — a creamy rabdi embracing plump, syrup-soaked gulab jamuns. The touch of the spoon against the smooth rabdi, the softness of the jamuns as they yield to pressure. With each spoonful, the textures merge — a balance of creamy richness juxtaposed against the decadent sweetness of the jamuns.

`1,000 upwards for two. At Banjara Hills. — chokita@ newindianexpress.com @PaulChokita