A 33-year-old popular restaurant from Vijayawada makes its way in the City of Pearls

Witnessing the emergence of certain restaurants as cultural keystones, shaping a place’s essence, is truly fascinating. These cherished culinary havens not only serve delectable dishes but also become nostalgic landmarks, uniquely intertwined with the spirit of the local community. For those well-acquainted with the diverse cuisines of the south, the culinary renown of Vijayawada is no secret. Now, food enthusiasts in Hyderabad have reason to celebrate, as a beloved restaurant from Vijayawada — Golden Pavilion, extends its warm embrace to the city. This marks an exciting culinary journey, where each dish not only tantalises taste buds but also forms a timeless connection between the distinct culinary worlds.

Sesame Chicken

Afghani Tangdi Kebab

Founded by Abdul Basheer over three decades ago in Vijayawada, the multicuisine restaurant aimed to offer delicious food including its famous authentic Vijayawada biryanis and haleem. As Basheer’s son, Sajid Mohammed, made the move to Hyderabad, he took the initiative to extend his father’s culinary legacy through a new outlet in the city. Maintaining consistency, the recipes and cooking style mirror that of the original restaurant. Our visit aimed to explore and savour some of their best offerings. We were enchanted by the sophisticated décor by interior designer Sana Shah. The ambience seamlessly merges old-world rustic charm with a contemporary setting, creating an inviting space for all, especially the younger crowd. Despite being predominantly indoors, the addition of outdoor seating imparts a touch of terrace dining, fostering a cosy atmosphere. The interiors exude an elite aura yet manage to maintain a homely warmth, achieved through Indian cane work on chairs and an exposed brick wall. The colour palette, featuring deep orange, beige, and brown tones, exudes class, while pops of peacock blue inject vibrancy.

Ambience of the restaurant

Embarking on our gastronomic journey, our first rendezvous was with the exquisite Mutton Marag. In the embrace of the cold winter air, it proved to be the perfect elixir for the soul. As gentle breeze swayed around us, we found ourselves immersed in the comforting allure of this beloved Hyderabadi delight, each spoonful a testament to the warmth and richness. The next pick came with an Asian twist — Sesame Chicken. Succulent chicken pieces, expertly tossed in a tangy and sweet sauce, created a culinary experience that transported our taste buds to new heights. The dish was adorned with a generous garnish of sesame seeds, adding a delightful crunch. Our trail continued with Afghani Tangdi Kebab — a delightful concoction featuring chicken marinated in a rich blend of ingredients, spices, and nut paste. Each piece, infused with the goodness of saffron, proved to be not just a dish but a truly appetising affair, perfectly capturing the essence of royal indulgence. Their iconic Vijayawada Biryani came with an irresistible allure. To abstain would have been an injustice to our culinary quest. Thus, we eagerly summoned the Vijayawada GP Special Mutton Dum Biryani. Let’s say that it’s subtle in taste and yet packed with an array of flavours. It seamlessly filled a void we didn’t know existed. The addition of Khatta served alongside the biryani added a tangy and refreshing twist to the rich and aromatic notes of the rice dish.

Vijayawada GP Special Mutton Dum Biryani

In the end, we gorged on Strawberry Swirl Cake, a sweet conclusion to a wonderful meal, promising an unforgettable culinary satisfaction.

Rs 1,500 upwards for two. At Banjara Hills.

