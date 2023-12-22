Exploring new winter menu at Yummy Bee's Manikonda outpost

We dipped our spoons into the downy immersion of the Chicken Cream of Mushroom Soup with Truffle Oil — the aroma of earthy mushrooms combined with the rich essence of truffle oil consumed us. Meticulously sautéed fresh button mushrooms and succulent chicken in a delicate broth danced on our goblets.

The truffle oil’s hint added an exquisite touch, elevating the soup to a whole new level. It was like a warm scarf on a chilly winter nightfall — comforting and hedonistic. The new additions to its winter menu also included a Guilt-Free Waldorf Salad.

Crunchy and lively— that’s how this salad felt. We revelled in the crispness of fresh apples, celery, and walnuts perfectly tossed with a light vinaigrette. The absence of guilt was not just in the flavour but in the nutritional profile as well; it felt like a refreshing break from the usual heavy winter fare, yet satisfying and wholesome.

Speaking to us about its impending outlet in Sainikpuri, founder Sandeep Jangala shares, “The menu is aligned with our vision to offer guilt-free desserts and food made with clean ingredients. Our recent honour at the Restaurant Award in Hyderabad has only bolstered our confidence in our product even further. We are soon expanding Yummy Bee into other cities.”

For us, the appetiser that stole the show was a Rice Paper Chicken Roll. The delicate rice paper wrapped around tender, seasoned chicken, fresh herbs, and crumbly vegetables.

The sensation of biting into this roll was like unwrapping a gift — layers unfolding with each bite, creating an explosion of savoury goodness. The Mentho Chicken Rice Bowl was also a hearty delight. The chicken, marinated with aromatic spices, was tender and juicy. Paired with steamed rice, it perfectly complemented the winter vibes with its soul-warming and wonderful essence.

As for the Chingri Prawns Rice Bowl, it was a celebration of the coast amidst chill. The plump prawns were cooked and bathed in a scrumptious sauce that tingled us with its blend of spices. The rice acted as the perfect canvas, soaking up every ounce of flavour. The concept of guilt-free food here resonates deeply, especially in the winter.

It’s not just about relishing delicious food; it’s about nourishing our bodies with wholesome ingredients that energise us during the colder months. Each dish felt like a story, a journey through a temptation that left us feeling both satisfied and healthily pampered.

As we navigated through this winter wonderland at Yummy Bee, it wasn’t just about the food but a journey through taste, a tale of culinary craftsmanship that spoke volumes about the beauty of guilt-free enrichment, especially during winter.

chokita@ newindianexpress.com @PaulChokita