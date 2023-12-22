Get ready for an unparalleled pan-Asian fare at Haiku's newly opened outlet in Kokapet

In the vibrant culinary landscape of Hyderabad, where pan-Asian cuisine has become a prevalent choice, a pioneer emerges — Haiku, The Asian Kitchen. Started by the visionary hospitality entrepreneur, Suma Chereddi, the restaurant stands as a testament to the inception of authentic Asian dining in the city. Seven years ago, Suma embarked on a gastronomic journey with a mission — to deliver unparalleled Asian flavours, seamlessly woven with exceptional service, within the confines of a secure and inviting ambience. Today, this journey of excellence is etched in memory, with Haiku proudly gracing three prime locations — Banjara Hills, Gachibowli, and the recent addition in Kokapet. Venturing into the newly opened Kokapet outlet, we embarked on a wonderful food exploration, eager to savour the finest offerings of pan-Asian cuisine.

Ambience of the restaurant

Stepping into Haiku’s embrace, we were stunned by its breathtaking charm. Nestled amidst luxuriant greenery, the restaurant unfolds beauty with both indoor and outdoor dining spaces. Traditional Japanese seating beckons, while a beguiling bonsai terrace garden adds a touch of magic beneath the Hyderabad sky. Indoors, the harmonious fusion of brown wood and stone, strategically integrated into various architectural elements, for ms an inviting ambience. Reminiscent of Japanese-style houses, the enchanting space weaves a spell-binding experience where nature and artistry converge in the best way possible.

Spicy Korean Chicken Bao

Crispy Prawn Cheung Fun

The new outlet introduces an expanded menu featuring cherished classics and exciting additions, a meticulously curated beverage program, all-day dim sum brunches, and seasonal tasting menus. We dived straight into the Som Tam Salad — a refreshing delight, also known as the green papaya salad. This Thai delicacy blends the four tastes — sour, chilli, sweet, and salty, perfectly. Every bite resonated with the exquisite presence of shredded unripe papaya and raw mango, creating an amazing experience. Next, we relished Baby Potato in Kung Pao Sauce. The Chinese treat featured tender baby potatoes that danced alongside vibrant bell peppers, bathed in the luscious Kung Pao sauce. We also tried Hong Kong Duck Salad wherein, the succulent braised duck mingled with shallots, plum sauce, and delicate lotus root, creating a mind-blowing taste. What tantalised our tastebuds next is the Crispy Prawn Cheung Fun! Yes, the delicate rolls offered a stunning union of textures. It was stuffed with none other than fresh and juicy prawn tempura and cloud ear mushrooms. A simple yet sublime act awaited us — pouring the exquisite soy sauce served alongside and taking a single bite transported us to a realm of everlasting delight.

Baby Potato in Kungpao Sauce

Bluepea rice with tempura prawn and crab roll

This food review will look incomplete if we don’t mention Blue pea rice with tempura prawn and crab roll sushi. For those who don’t know, the vibrant blue-hued rice is prepared using butterfly pea flowers, adding a touch of natural elegance. The overall presentation and taste of the dish left us utterly enchanted, with flavours so delectable it had us practically drooling.

After eating our hearts out, we chose to end the meal on a sweet note with an appetising Pull Me Up Cake. For enthusiasts of Asian cuisine, this is a must-visit destination that promises to delight the senses.

Rs 1,500 upwards for two. At Kokapet.

Mail ID: sakshisuresh.k@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @kaithwas_sakshi