City-based chefs reveal Telangana’s traditional winter recipes

In winter, Hyderabad’s culinary food metamorphosis features a synthesis of the archaic and revived. Locally sourced ingredients including sesame seeds, jaggery, and a variety of nuts paint seasonal gastronomy. Traditional dishes like Sarva Pindi and Garijalu stand at the heart of family gatherings and festive moments, carrying amazing customs. Classics like Khubani ka Meetha infuse fresh vitality into timeless tastes. Regarding its history, Sarva Pindi has been a part of the foodscape in this region for generations, passed down through families and communities.

Its origins are believed to stem from the rural roots of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, where farmers prepared it as a wholesome and filling dish. The separation of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in 2014 did not significantly impact the culinary heritage of dishes like Sarva Pindi. Despite the division, both regions continued to adore and preserve their traditional recipes, including this pancake. While regional identities evolved, culinary traditions remained integral to cultural heritage, persisting despite the administrative changes.

“Mokka Jonna Vada, a delicacy from Andhra Pradesh, owes its beauty to the star ingredient: Corn (Mokka Jonna). The preparation of this traditional fritter involves soaking and grinding corn kernels, blending them with finely chopped onions, fiery green chillies, fresh cilantro, and an array of spices such as cumin and coriander powder,” Satya Narayana Pandari, head chef at The Park in Somajiguda tells us about the key ingredients that define the season. Besan, or gram flour, acts as the binding agent for these patties.

As these sandy-tinged vadas sizzle in hot oil, they reveal a blend — the subtle sweetness of corn coalescing with the heat of chillies in a crispy exterior and a soft, textured interior. Mokka Jonna Vada embodies the culinary artistry of Andhra Pradesh, boasting a delight that captures the region’s gastronomic heritage.

The scenic beauty of the Nalgonda district in Telangana isn’t just about picturesque topography — it is painted with layers of history and lifestyle. From the remnants of ancient civilisations to sites like Nagarjuna Sagar, this region is a story waiting to be discovered. Winter dishes in Telangana, such as Jonna Rotte, weave seamlessly into the cultural fabric of the area, symbolising familial togetherness and celebratory bliss.

These dishes, prepared communally, echo the spirit of unity ingrained in Telangana’s ethos. Satya notes, “Both the Bonalu festival and winter meals unite communities in devotion and celebration, bringing families closer.” Likewise, the multifunctional Toddy tree mirrors its resourcefulness, parroting the malleability seen in these dishes. “It’s not just an agricultural asset but a cultural cornerstone in Nalgonda, playing a vital role in local craftsmanship and traditions — its sap used for Toddy (palm) wine, and its fruit and leaves adding flavour to cuisine and crafts, echoing Telangana’s heritage of sustainability,” Satya shares.

Then, to think of Irani Chai would mean to think of a comforting companion, a friend with the robust black tea leaves taking the lead, infusing the brew with a bold, invigorating essence. Next arrives the trusted companions, cardamom and cloves, adding a touch of familiarity with their warmth and subtle spice, reminiscent of a home.

Finally, the milk steps in, like a gentle mediator, for a smooth and creamy texture that ties the blend together. “They’re like characters in a story,” says Santosh Gupta, executive chef at Farzi Café, continuing, “Even as tastes change and new food trends come in, the special winter dishes in Telangana stand strong. Their realness, cultural importance, and one-of-a-kind flavours keep people loving them. Being able to mix tradition with new ideas will help these dishes stay popular as time goes on. The Gajar ka Halwa speaks of winter celebrations. Families often come together to prepare this sweet treat during upbeat affairs — carrots cooking in ghee and the slow caramelisation of sugar which evoke love.”

On the other hand, Mutton Marag, a traditional Hyderabadi stew, showcases tender mutton slow-cooked in a broth. As for Hyderabad Haleem, it’s a rich stew made from wheat, barley, and lentils, cooked slowly to achieve a thick porridge. Typically, it features tender mutton or chicken, slow-cooked to absorb the cinnamon, cardamom, cloves, and cumin, along with ginger, garlic, and green chillies, which contribute to the mighty profile.

All this while, ghee and fried onions during the cooking process add life to this dish. “Hyderabad Haleem, Biryani, and Nihari reflect the seasonal transition to winter through their preparation and taste. Haleem’s grains and meat offer a hearty warmth, perfect for colder days. Biryani means a shift towards more forgiving and palliative savours. Nihari, a low-simmer stew, personifies the desire for sustaining dishes during the colder months,” begins Omer Bin Basheer, head chef at Imperial Restaurant in Tolichowki. He opines that these culinary crafts not only satisfy the palate but also mirror the transition from lighter fare to heartier meals characteristic of winter in Hyderabad.

For Sruthvik Malladi, sous chef at Ariko Camping Café in Shamshabad, Jowar is a kernel commonly known as sorghum, a gluten-free cereal grain used extensively in cuisines. It’s a staple in many parts of India, particularly in Telangana, where it’s used to make rotis (flatbreads) and porridges. Creating Jolada Paddu, a delightful winter treat, begins with the harvest of fresh Jowar, that resilient crop from the sun-drenched fields.

The yellow grains, brimming with promise, are ground to a fine flour, full of earth and the toil of those who nurtured it. It mingles with spices, curd, and a splash of water. Upon a sizzling pan, dollops of this concoction slowly bubble to life, each forming into a small and savoury pancake. Called Jolada Paddu, golden and inviting, it offers more than a taste; holding within itself the spirit of the harvest, the soul of the soil, and the heart of winter amenity.

He tells us, “Carrots are also known for their flexibility. They appear in the beloved Gajar Halwa — a dessert that highlights the natural sweetness and emotive colour of this humble vegetable. It’s a winter favourite. While not native to Telangana, Brussels sprouts and broccoli have gained popularity as nutritious additions to modern recipes. They have found their way into local kitchens, featuring stir-fries, salads, or side dishes.”

Passionate chefs are also shaking up the traditional winter dishes by infusing them with inventive ingredients. At Ironhill, they’re putting a modern spin on beloved classics like Veta Mamsam Vepudu, Tawa Fried Fish, Gongura Chicken Roast, and Ghee Sambar Rice. Chefs experiment with alternative grains such as quinoa, amaranth, or millet to excite the dishes’ nutrition and introduce interesting textures and tastes. They’re fearlessly blending in local herbs and spices into regional curries and flavoured pulaos, keeping the original flavours intact while adding a burst of local flair.

For Shyamal Raju Annamneedi, corporate chef at Ironhill India, one of the most popular dishes in Hyderabad is Dalcha, an Indian stew made from lentils. Its origins can be traced back to the Middle Eastern Harees, which is more of a gruel with cooked meats. The critical ingredients of Dalcha are lentils, such as Tur Dal or Chana Dal, and vegetables or meats, like chicken or mutton.

Even North Indian moreish becomes a part of and finds a home in Hyderabad. “Makki ki Roti with Sarson ka Saag, a maize flatbread with mustard greens, introduces a distinct and hearty appeal through maize flour, complemented by the peppery and slightly bitter taste of mustard greens. These dishes emphasise the region’s thoughtful use of seasonal produce,” he adds.

The seasonal shift in Telangana’s cuisine manifests sensory enlightenment while also supporting the local economy. Overall, the familiarity is as wholesome as it is gratifying. “We build relationships with farmers who know the nuances of proper harvesting and storage techniques specific to winter ingredients. This ensures that the taste notes are always at their peak,” concludes Shyamal.

