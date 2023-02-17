Satay-sfying Saturday: Satay Feast at Le Méridien offers a spell of Asian flavours 

We were met with busy live counters and an upbeat atmosphere as we walked into Turquoise — the all-day dining restaurant at Le Méridien. The recently introduced Satay Feast at the restaurant aims to serve Satays in traditional and innovative recipes while serving exotic Asian flavours to foodies in Hyderabad.

Aside from the bustling live Satay station, we also spotted a live Dosa counter and live Chaat counter as we browsed through the sprawling restaurant. After snacking on a refreshing portion of Dahi Puri, we headed straight to the live Satay section to see the Sous-Chefs in action. Fish, Chicken, Broccoli and Bell Peppers, Pineapples and Paneer in different marinades were on the menu for the evening.

The chicken Satay was served in a Thai Red Curry style marinade, with the addition of kaffir lime juice and coriander stems. While the chicken was slightly tough, the coconutty flavours made up for it. The vegetable-based Satays made with bell peppers and broccoli were also enjoyable, with a lovely crunch to them. The Fish Lilit Satay was marinated in lemongrass, galangal, and fresh chilli and the fish sauce had a sweet-spicy kick to it, making it our favourite dish of the meal.

Vegetarian Satays

All the Satays were garnished with a runny peanut sauce that gave them a creamy twist. Small, but satisfying portions allowed us to sample everything on the menu leisurely. We were told that Satays in Vietnamese, Burmese, Laos and Thai style preparations are on the menu for the weeks to follow.

We then moved on to the Buffet section at Turquoise to find various cuisines including Chinese, North Indian, South Indian, Middle Eastern and Continental. "Through our multi-cuisine buffet menu, we'd like to offer something for everyone. We also offer special customisations for kids, if they'd like something specific," says Swatantra Gautam, Executive Chef at Le Méridien.

Fish Lilit Satay

Of all the dishes on the main course, the Navratan Korma from the North Indian section was rich, creamy and just sweet enough for us to reach out for it a second time. We also tried the Andhra Fish Pulusu with steamed rice from the South Indian section. The mildly spiced flavours were comforting and felt like a meal from home.

Chilli Paneer

"We host a lot of expats and out-of-town guests at the restaurant. We keep the recipes authentic to a region to provide them with a home-like food experience. Likewise, we also ensure to have South Indian delicacies for our local guests who love the fare," says Swatantra, who has been in the industry for 26 years, with special expertise in Pan-Asian cuisines.

The extensive dessert menu has over 15 options! We quite enjoyed the Berry Tart and Fresh Fruit Gateaux, the perfect ending to our meal on a balmy evening.

₹3,498 ++ For Two.

Every Friday and Saturday from 7 PM to 11 PM at Gachibowli, Hyderabad.