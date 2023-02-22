Gaurang’s ‘Deccan Food Festival’ to offer unique flavours of Telangana and Andhra over music and poetry

There is no way better to cheer a Hyderabadi than taking them over a food trail or festival. Reviving the charm of Deccan culture, ace designer from the city, Gaurang Shah, has come up with Gaurang’s Deccan Food festival coupled with an enchanting mix of Mushaira, Sufi Qawwali and poetry in the City Of Pearls.

The event’s highlight is a Deccan repast where the famous Nawabi cuisine from the region will be presented with a vegetarian twist curated by the designer himself. It promises to tantalise your taste buds, leaving you wanting more.

On the topic of the festival, Gaurang shares, “I wanted to bring a new dimension to the festival by adding a vegetarian twist to the traditional Nawabi cuisine. The festival is an opportunity to relive the rich culinary heritage of the Deccan region with a modern twist.”

The food and music festival will have 20 varieties of traditional dishes from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Expect a gastronomic affair over delectable with dishes like Shahi badam shorba, Vegetable Haleem, Shammi Kabab, Tandoori Chaap, Andhra Paneer Fry, Nawabi paneer Kofta, Navrattan Korma, Baghare Baigan Tamatar and Shimla Mirch served in a majestic way on a grand Thali.

Apart from a culinary extravaganza, the festival will be a feast for the senses too. It will have an impressive line-up of poetry and music featuring renowned Urdu poet and author Azhar Iqbal, artist and poet Ameer Imam from the Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh and renowned artistes Rajab Ali and troupe from Barmer in Rajasthan. “This is a not-to-be-missed event for every person who visits Hyderabad. Come and join us in celebrating the rich heritage of this beautiful region,” adds Gaurang.

Contact: +91 8688820077. At Gaurang’s Kitchen. From February 25-26, 7pm onwards.

