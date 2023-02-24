Aaromalé Café and Creative Community brings back childhood nostalgia with artisanal icecreams

Aaromalé Café and Creative Community has been a hub for workshops, flea markets, stand-up comedy shows and several private events since its inception in 2019. The rosewood pillars, terracotta roofs and exposed bricks instantly reminded us of homes in Kerala and other coastal towns of India. We walked into the 25-year-old residence-turned-café to try their latest offering - handcrafted small batch artisanal ice creams launched just in time for summer.

Previously, the café served their classic desserts - banana loaf, brownies and a small batch handcrafted ice cream called 'Asteroids in Orbit' which remained a bestseller for a long time. This year, the café has introduced 12 new flavours including all time favourites like Vanilla and Dark Chocolate along with some innovative ones like Amerana Cherry, Peach and Banana Crostata. "Ice creams have been a part of our childhood every summer, as my mother used to make them at home. At Aaromalé, we believe in the saying 'Cooking is Chemistry' which led us to create some exciting new flavours in-house," says Siddhanth Aminah, co-founder of Aaromalé.

Over a short chat with the co-founder, we sampled the 12 new flavours at the café, each completely different from the other. We started with a sugar-free variant - Dates and Nut, sweetened with dates, date syrup and topped with sliced almonds. If we weren't told about its sugar-free nature, we'd have never guessed. Next came a nostalgic favourite – the Bournvita ice cream, churned and topped with Bournvita. The sweet kick sent us right back to after-school play dates accompanied by the malt beverage. The Mocha Choco Chip variant balanced coffee and chocolate flavours well.

We also tried the Amarena Cherry variant, made with cherries imported from Italy, blended with a cacao butter ice cream base. They made for the perfect accompaniment to the ice-cream adding depth and just the right hint of tang. The Banana Crostata served with a butter cookie wasn't overly sweet, and the Strawberry Cheesecake variant was super creamy.

"We make our ice creams only with milk and milk based products, natural flavours and lots of love. No synthetic flavours, essences or colouring agents are used," says Siddhanth speaking about the ice creams. All the fruit based flavours are made with real fruit pulp, and the Alphonso Mango variant with juicy bits of pulp is a must-try for the summer. The café plans to introduce cheesecakes and a variety of desserts as part of their dessert menu very soon.

₹1,500 for two at Film Nagar.