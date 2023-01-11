Spice up the Sankranti flavours with Hyderabad's Gaurang’s Kitchen and The Manduva Project’s festive offerings  

Say Sankranti and a delicious spread of traditional dishes like Bellam, Bobbatlu, Ariselu, Kajjikaayalu and more tease our taste buds. Bringing authentic flavours to our tables, Gaurang’s Kitchen has teamed up with Andhra Pradesh-based homemade condiments brand, The Manduva Project, to serve a fine selection of homemade recipes for Sankranti from January 13-15.

Also read: Tamarind brings in flavours of Andhra to the city with a culinary festival

The Manduva Project draws its roots from coastal Andhra and presents a wide selection of pickles, podis, fryums, spices and about 30 diverse products packed in artisanal and conscious packing. The endeavour aims to boost the cottage industry and provide a livelihood to local village women who make such traditional eatables and pass down the recipes to the next generation.

Their handmade range takes us back to the nostalgia of ancestral homes where grandmothers used to grind spices in sun-kissed backyards with the air wafting with aromatic ingredients. Now, these condiments will complement the meals served at Gaurang’s Kitchen as a nod to age-old recipes.

Also read: Relish the flavours of Ganesh Chaturthi at Hyderabad’s Gaurang’s Kitchen with a 22-item wholesome meal!

Telling us how the collaboration will shed a light on regional culinary flavours, designer and founder of Gaurang’s Kitchen Gaurang Shah shares, “I am thrilled to be collaborating with The Manduva Project for the celebration of Pongal and Sankranti. At Gaurang's Kitchen, we strive to bring authentic and traditional flavours to the table, and The Manduva Project's handmade pickles, podi, fryums, spice, and condiments perfectly complement our menu. I am excited to see how the combination of our expertise and passion for Indian cuisine will result in truly special and memorable dishes for our customers.” With that, you can have a whale of a time adding some tartness, spice and crunch to your festive meals at the restaurant.

At Jubilee Hills.From January 13-15.

Mail: priyamvada@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @ranapriyamvada