This Sankranti, head over to Marriott Hotel's Okra for a spell of celebratory flavours

As a promising period in Indian tradition that begins with the Utraayan festival, Makara Sankranti falls on January 14 and heralds the arrival of longer days followed by an abundance of sunlight for crops in a country that depends heavily on agriculture. Known as the harvest festival, it is as crucial as it sounds. To elevate and illuminate this concept, as part of an opulent culinary festival, Marriott Hotel at Tank Bund Road will appease our taste buds with a wide selection of scrumptious treats to honour the customs of Lohri, Makar Sankranti, and Bhogi. Signature holiday dishes include Amritsari Kulcha, Sarson Ka Saag, Chaat, Purvanchal Baati Chokha, Sigri Ke Kebab, Dhokla, Jalebi with Fafda and more.

“We have two dinner events on the first two days of the harvest festival, concluding with a Sunday brunch on January 15,” begins Balvinder Pal Singh Lubana, Executive Chef at the hotel. The festival also covers all North Indian delicacies, from Amritsari and Punjabi food specialities to Chandigarh, Patiala, Delhi, and Haryana, as the Lohri celebrations get underway today January 13. “As Lohri is a spectacular festival in the Northern region of the country, our curation will concentrate on a North India-based food affair. We will also have extensive buffet lines and food stations next to our poolside. On January 14, we will be covering Uttarayan cuisine. We will have Gujarati food – something exclusive that people haven’t explored in the 5-star hotels,” he adds.

It goes without saying that one might anticipate slipping right into traditions. To enthral visitors with nostalgia and love, chefs and professionals who specialise in the delicacies of their region will showcase their gourmet platters in keeping with the authenticity and originality of the land. “For example, chef Alok Kumar, who has Bengali and Odiya roots, will engage himself in the food selection for January 14,” Balvinder tells us. For January 15, which is the Sunday brunch, they have a mix of everything. So, the moment one enters, they can treat themselves to street food as well as festive dinettes, harbouring the nuances of different regions across the country – be it North or South. Everything starting from main courses to ending with desserts will have a regional connect.

Furthermore, at this food festival, a few surprises and unusual treats are also in store for the visitors, as the delectables will be the talk of the whole event — one will keep thinking of home, wiping their plates off the sweetness infused with regional flavours. “We are also looking to amalgamate diverse tastes in our palates,” he says.

At Marriott Hotel in Tank Bund Road, the 3-day food fest includes the Lohri Celebratory Dinner on January 13 and the Makar Sankranti Feast Dinner on January 14 for ₹1,850 per person. The Flavours of Harvest Brunch will take place on January 15 for ₹2,200 per person.

