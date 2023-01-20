Say cheers: Madhapur's alehouse serves cover-all delectable and barman's fancy

If you are looking for a laid-back setting to have some wine or other phenomenal cocktails with a plate of delicious multi-cuisine while esteeming a dramatic roadside panorama, Trops Kitchen and Tavern is your place. Hyderabad has a sweet spot for enormous spaces with gorgeous large windows, and this food joint and bar, decorated in opulent black and gold, unquestionably offers one of those settings and lavish indulgences.

On our visit, we ordered and adored the bartender’s signature liquors, including the Rose Petal Caipiroska, Kiwi and Strawberry Margarita, and Gin and Dragon – on tonic water. Owing to their exceptional flavours, these cocktails made us realise how much we had been losing out on by drinking at home. It was clear as crystal that what the mixologist gave its visitors was truly remarkable because the drinks, we sampled contained more exotic ingredients like dragon fruit, kiwi, strawberry, jalapeno, Tennessee whiskey, and even egg white!

Kiwi and Strawberry Margarita

Gin and Dragon

Bestowed by an exemplary carpe diem moment, a few sips from one of the first cocktails and awed glances at our martini glass exuded a glitter of fluorescent green and red-violet from reinvigorating kiwi and strawberries. While we gulped it down, treasuring some tequila kicks, the Spiced Whiskey Sour proffered a peppery cheer and we assumed that the jalapeno spirit should be credited for it.

Their creations were better engaging as we felt that they were rendered by equally alluring scents. The secret lay in the details and barmen ensured that they were serving the best drinks possible. We anchored our zeal in a jigger to mix and shake with amply prominent and dense ice cubes for an appropriate period of time. While ceaselessly marvelling at the glasses, we also bore in mind the kaleidoscopic fruity embellishments contained in them.

Choco Mocotini

Then taking a detour, we scanned the mocktails. And yes, we know what you are thinking – that they are, as their name implies, a glum attempt to emulate the amusements of drinking in the eyes of a brew aesthete. But to our surprise, the eating house’s mocktails meticulously covered everything that we deemed worthwhile. One could be excused for not drinking alcohol in favour of eye-catching beverages like the Virgin Strawberry Pinacolada, Choco Mocotini, and Mango Smoothie, which we took seriously despite the fact that they were hiding in some unnoticed section of the tavern menu.

Chermoula Chicken

Mashed Potato and Cheese Bombs

Tempura Prawns

Fajita

Tandoori Dumplings

Mashed Potato and Cheese Bombs, Tempura Prawns, and Chermoula Chicken were some of the appetisers we tried later – they served as an introduction to the menu, a taste of what was to follow, and the prologue to the meal. Up next, the Chicken Tacos, Fajita, and Tandoori Dumplings glamourised our tables. These voluptuous edibles, prepared with aromatic spices, welcomed our appetence with a blast of crispy fillings, avocados, rajma and olives. The savoury treats included lovely melt-in-your-mouth textures, a sour and tangy filling, and a fantastically crunchy crust – right away, our gourmet cravings were ecstatically fulfilled.

₹3,000 for two including liquor. At Madhapur.

E-mail: chokita@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @PaulChokita

Photos: Sahithi Sirikonda