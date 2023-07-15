Ancient Stone Flames BBQ & Grill debuts in Hyderabad

Using tradition with innovation has been the mantra for Sri Haritha Yenigala, Mounika Garlapati, and Harini Reddy Peddireddy, along with Abhilash Kumar Yalamanchili and Anju Shubham Shukla when they came up with Ancient Stone Flames BBQ & Grill, a trailblazing restaurant at Gachibowli.

India’s first lava stone cooking buffet experience at the 180 seater Ancient Stone Flames BBQ & Grill, sets the stage for a remarkable gastronomic adventure. Stepping into this inviting space, guests are greeted with a contemporary and stylish ambiance that sets the perfect backdrop for an unforgettable meal.

At Ancient Stone Flames, the ancient art of lava stone cooking takes center stage. Each dish is meticulously prepared on scorching hot lava stones, resulting in flavours that are unparalleled in their depth and richness. From succulent grilled meats to tantalising vegetarian options, the menu showcases a harmonious blend of traditional flavours and innovative culinary techniques.

“The lava stone dining experience we brought here at Ancient Stone Flames BBQ & Grill, Gachibowli, is a gastronomical delight for food connoisseurs. The restaurant is based on the theme of ancient stone flame and is bringing back the delicious food our grandmother cooked. Lava stone enables even temperature for the food to cook, with no toxic elements, obviously you relish the most healthy and nostalgic food,” says Abhilash Kumar Yalamanchili, Managing Partners, further adding, “We are planning a health club with barbecue on poolside at Gachibowli and one more restaurant at Jubilee hills in the next one year.” Interestingly, the USP of the place is not only the lava stone dining experience, the place also has a live band to make birthdays and anniversaries celebrations very special and an exclusive kids’ zone.

Soon after we got seated, we were presented with complimentary welcome drinks and the array of starters started pouring in both veg and nonveg. It was Tangdi Lajawab, Peri Peri Chicken, Mutton Sheek Kebab, Lesuni Fish Tikka, Chilli Garlic Prawns and Devil BBQ Chicken Wings for the non vegetarians, whereas, for the vegetarians had the options of Tandoori Mushroom, Paneer Peshwari Tikka, Spicy Crispy Potato, ASF Flambe Pineapple, Crispy Corn, ASF Crispy Veg Roll, Dahi Ke Sholey and BBQ Caramelised Banana. All the dishes had a nice spice rub which when cooked over lava stone gave a nice smoky flavour and made the meat more juicy. Apart from these starters which we enjoyed on the sizzling lava stone, there is a separate menu for kids with mini burgers, popcorn, candy floss and macaroons amongst others.

As we were almost full with the starters, we quickly glanced through the main course options and chose to taste the best — Mutton Nihari, Chepala Pulusu, Chicken Dum Biryani, Palak Kofta in Palak Gravy and Butter Chicken. We ended our dining experience with desserts Blueberry Cheese Cake in Choco Cup, Ghewar Rabdi and Jalebi. For those who are looking for a place to enjoy a hearty dining experience with friends and family make sure to visit ASF, you will be pleasantly surprised by their extensive menu and hospitality.