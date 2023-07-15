Delight on wheels

Food trucks play a significant role in the culinary landscape of Hyderabad. The city, known for its rich food culture and diverse cuisine, has embraced food trucks as a popular dining option. Hyderabad is renowned for its diverse culinary offerings, including traditional Hyderabadi biryani, kebabs, and other regional delicacies. Food trucks contribute to this culinary diversity by offering a wide range of cuisines, both local and international.

Food trucks are mobile and can be easily positioned at various locations throughout the city. They are often found in popular areas such as parks, shopping centers, and business districts, making them easily accessible to a wide range of people. Food trucks provide convenient dining options for office-goers, students, and anyone looking for a quick and delicious meal. Food trucks have opened up opportunities for aspiring chefs, food enthusiasts, and entrepreneurs to enter the food industry with relatively lower investment and risk. It allows them to showcase their culinary skills and creativity without the need for a fullfledged restaurant setup. “My friend and I used to work in the Swiggy Operations Team. We saw promising business and growth in the food truck. So we resigned and started our food truck of authentic South Indian Tiffins,” shares Rakesh, owner, 5 States Food Truck. “I am a foodie and I love to taste different types of food items. Food trucks gave me a very different taste from restaurants that too at a very low cost,” says Riya, a software employer.

WTF is another place where you can try the delicious food items. You can have both the vegetarian and non-vegetarian cuisines available at the food truck. “I love to do business. So as I have skills in cooking I thought of keeping a food truck at a very less budget. The business has been going fine,” says WTF owner Raveesh. “Food trucks are generally known for offering high-quality food at affordable prices. They have lower overhead costs compared to traditional brick-and-mortar restaurants, allowing them to provide delicious meals at a more accessible price point,” concludes Ajay