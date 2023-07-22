To New Orleans and back

Popeyes, the iconic US fried chicken titan, debuts in the culturally rich and dynamic city of Hyderabad in style at Asian Satyam Mall, Ameerpet. With a robust legacy nearing half a century, Popeyes has firmly positioned itself as a global phenomenon, enchanting palates and ear ning loyal followers across the world. “We are overjoyed to bring Popeyes to the energetic heart of Hyderabad, fifth city for the brand in South India. Hyderabadis can now enjoy the bold Cajun flavours of fried chicken, burger (sandwich) in a brioche bun and French fries at the first store in Asian Satyam Mall. Seeing the lines outside the restaurant, we are humbled by the response that we are getting, motivating us to launch more restaurants in this year,” shared Sameer Khetarpal, CEO and MD of Jubilant FoodWorks Limited.

Since its establishment in 1972, Popeyes has mesmerised global audiences with its authentic New Orleansstyle culinary masterpieces, featuring the renowned fried chicken and signature chicken sandwiches. The meteoric success of Popeyes is attributed to its meticulous hand breading, battering, and marinating of locally procured fresh chicken for a full 12 hours in distinctive Cajun seasonings — a classic fusion of cayenne pepper, garlic, onion, black and white pepper, and celery, guaranteeing a truly memorable gastronomic adventure with each bite.

ure with each bite. The Popeyes India menu showcases the globally acclaimed Chicken Sandwich, along with a plethora of fried chicken selections. To complete the gastronomic ensemble, the menu also offers balanced meal choices like Rice Bowls and Wraps, including veg etarian options. The brand has set a benchmark for its consumers with its iconic Hot & Messy Range, which is its signature fried chicken coated in flavourful sauces with Smoky Pepper and Sweet Chilli flavours — a delightful choice for us during our dining experience. Not only that, the brioche bun used to make sandwiches add another flavour profile to the already delightful bite. One thing the chain can look forward to adding to their menu is desserts. We did miss the sweet conclusion to the otherwise tasty journey.