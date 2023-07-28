Barbecue Spice unveils its new monsoon menu

When monsoon swept into Hyderabad earlier this month, it made quite an impression. We found ourselves at the doorstep of Barbecue Spice, enthusiastic to scour the tastes of their compelling new monsoon menu. The air was filled with an intoxicating blend of spices and smoky aromas and the first dish that graced our table was the Old Style Delhi Tangadi Kebab, which was love at first bite.

The succulent chicken drumsticks were marinated to quintessence. The kebabs were tender, yet they had a delightful char from the grill, adding a smoky depth to the dish. Next up was the Turkish Grilled Chicken, a dish that infused the essence of Turkey into each morsel. The aroma of the Mediterranean herbs and the smoky grill intermingled harmoniously. The chicken was impeccably moist and imbued with an amazing blend of spices that was both exotic and familiar. This dish was a comforting departure from the usual fare, whisking us away to the vibrant bazaars of Istanbul.

All this, while the Andhra Mutton Masala took us on a fiery journey to the heart of South India. The fragrance of curry leaves, mustard seeds, and red chillies instantly teased our senses. The tender mutton had been slow-cooked to permit more flavours to meld and intensify. Saving the best for last, the Hyderabadi Chicken Haleem was a revelation. This slow-cooked stew of wheat, lentils, and succulent chicken was a true indulgence. Each spoonful was a comforting embrace, reminiscent of Hyderabadi hospitality as torrential downpours thin down to a drizzle.

For an immaculate sweet closing, the Kashmiri Phirni’s creamy rice pudding was suffused with saffron and topped with a generous sprinkling of chopped almonds and pistachios. As we relished each spoonful, the delicate fragrance of saffron encased us, while eliciting the beauty of the Kashmiri valleys during the monsoon season.

`1,600 for two. At Abids.