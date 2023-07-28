Cravery Café presents a new South Indian menu

Cravery Cafe is well-known for the chef-driven interpretation of an industrial theme by head chef Bharat Gonti, who added a generous blend of continental and Telangana gourmet artistry. This week we visited the place, and our minds were instantly drawn to the newly-introduced South Indian menu. Curious, we decided to try each dish, starting with the cold-press juices. The first sip of The Glow awakened our taste buds with its zesty and tangy combination of freshly squeezed lemons.

The addition of a pinch of turmeric provided a warm and earthy undertone. It felt like a burst of sunshine in our mouths, refreshing and invigorating. As we sipped on Rejuvenate, the coolness of the mint revitalised our palates. The touch of green apple added a subtle sweetness, making the blend pleasantly refreshing, perfect for quenching our thirst on a warm day. On the right side of the cosy eatery is an arts-and-crafts display where you admire ceramic matcha bowls, delicate handblown glass bottles and clear mood boards embedded with daisies. Bharat was good at drawing the customers into conversations about the room, the cooking and the beverages. The Pandumirchi Chicken arrived with a delightful aroma of coconut milk and an enticing mix of spices.

We could see the tender chicken pieces, marinated with coriander, cumin, fennel, and black pepper. As we tasted it, the creamy coconut curry paired harmoniously with the well-seasoned chicken. With the Mutton Ghee Roast, we savoured the succulent mutton infused with fiery red chilli powder, fragrant coriander, and aromatic cumin. The richness of ghee enveloped the dish, adding a comforting depth to the spice. It was a hearty and satisfying experience, and we relished every morsel. The cooking would be just as intuitive, fluid and impressionistic, if not more so. The Uluvacharu Rice impressed us with its tangy and spicy allure. The tamarind pulp scented the rice with a lovely tang, while the ground spices, included fenugreek seeds, coriander, cumin, and mustard seeds. Every mouthful was a burst of flavour, leaving us with a mix of satisfaction and longing for the next bite.

A Tres Leches is of Costa Rica origin but making it at Cravery isn’t a simple trade-off. It was a flawless conclusion to our session. The airy sponge cake, soaked in a blend of condensed milk, evaporated milk, and whole milk, melted in our mouths. The milky sweetness was balanced with a hint of ground cardamom. There always seem to be enough people to fill the seats — Cravery Café has been planning to open another outlet in Financial District later this year.

`1,000 for two. At Film Nagar. — chokita@newindianexpress.com @PaulChokita