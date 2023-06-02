Homely feast

Voila, the modern Indian fine dining restaurant has been organising food festivals every month, focusing on the local food of various states in India. This month, the joint at Jubilee Hills that is being frequented by friends and family alike has launched their Telangana Food Festival, highlighting the traditional recipes of the state — both from rural and urban Telangana along with the Nizami food influence.

Ragi Sankati With Chicken Curry

We sat down at the fully packed restaurant, and soon a bowl of Ulavacharu Lentil Soup was brought in. With horsegram used as the base, the soup had a pleasantly spicy kick to it, giving us a glimpse of the dishes to come next. The soup was served with horsegram fritters, to balance out the spices. A host of starters in tasting portions came next; the Jeedipappu Kodi Pakodi made with deep-fried pieces of boneless chicken with cashews came in first. We nimbled on the spicy classic Telugu starter dish for the rest of the meal. A stand-out dish was the Kamju Pitta (Quail) Fry, brought in with the whole bird in an earthen pot, infused with smokey flavours. The dish was made using rustic local spices, with a delightful crunch and spice level, making it the perfect accompaniment with drinks. Ellipaya Karam Chepa — Pomfret marinated in a garlic-based spice mix and fried, garnished with deep-fried curry leaves also stood out among the appetisers. The main course featured a host of dishes, both inspired from home-style food of the state and some Mughlai dishes. While Telangana is highly popular for its meat-based dishes, the cuisine has a host of vegetarian dishes which the Telangana Food Festival has captured. We tried the Nawabi Paneer Roll first, served with a Garlic Butter Naan. A special mention needs to be made about the excellent filling used inside succulent Paneer, reminiscent of a well-made creamy Malai Kofta. “We hand-pound the filling that goes into the Nawabi Paneer Roll, like the way it was traditionally made back in the day. The slow process done on a cold rolling stone infuses the flavour into the ingredients,” says Chef Surya Kumar, Executive Chef at Voila.

Pappu Annam with Chicken Fry

Bagara Rice with Mutton Dalcha

A plate of home-style Pappu Annam came next, instantly appealing to our palates. Presented in traditional brass serveware, the dish featured a Podi (gunpowder), Mango Pacchadi (pickle), Pappu (lentils), and Rice along with deep fried pieces of Chicken and Ghee. The dish perfectly represented what you’d find in a traditional Telangana home, making it an instant hit with us. The main course also featured rustic dishes like the Ragi Sankati with Chicken Curry, also plated in a traditional way. Bagara Rice made in Telangana is a preparation that tastes excellent on its own. While it can seem like a simple rice dish, balancing out the flavours is tricky which Voila managed to get right. Served with a Hyderabadi style Mutton Dalcha, the dish was made with traditional spices bringing out the flavours more. We thought the Bagara Rice would also go phenomenally well with a rural Daawat-style Mutton Gravy.

Crispy Pheni with Saffron Milk

We also tried the Pheni Bowl with Pheni roasted to a brown in highly fragrant Ghee, topped with dried fruits and topped with saffron infused milk. The Gajar ka Halwa served with a pistachio crumble and vanilla ice cream was also a worthtrying dish among the desserts.

Rs 2,200 for two. Till June 30.

At Jubilee Hills.

