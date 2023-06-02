Scream for ice cream

While there aren’t enough ice creams in the world to calm us down in the summer, the newly launched Scream Ice Cream offering small batch artisanal ice creams in Madhapur offers some respite from the sweltering heat in Hyderabad.

We walked into the buzzing ice cream outlet at Madhapur to take a look at the colourful display of ice creams by the entrance. With flavour options in fruit, nostalgic ones made from Malt Beverage mixes to classic Chocolate and Vanilla based ones, Scream Artisanal Ice Cream offers 36 variants along with other desserts like ‘Croffles’ and ‘Softee Shakes.’ Textured grey walls at the lively outlet made the colourful serveware and ice creams standout; while the plush seating made it ideal for diners to have their desserts comfortably.

Triple Chocolate Ice Cream

After an exciting sampling session that made us feel like kids in a candy store, we settled down, picking up a scoop of the Cheese and Choco Brownie Ice Cream that had subtle hints of cheese in the ice cream, making it a unique pairing with gooey chocolate. The ice creams were served in rainbow coloured reusable BPA-free microwavable cups that patrons could take home after devouring the desserts.

Chocolate and Orange Croffle

We called for a couple of Croffles — waffles made from croissants instead of traditional waffle batter. A flaky ‘Waffle’ was brought in with a sweet, warm chocolate and orange sauce inside. We’d recommend the innovative dessert as a must try, especially to those who love buttery croissants. “Including the croissants, our key ingredients are handpicked and imported from Italy to offer superior quality ice creams in Hyderabad,” says Dilip Allamsetty, Co-Founder of Scream Ice Cream. All the fruit based ice creams including Alphonso Addict, Jackfruit Nirvana, Slurpy Sapota, Thai Guava and Sitaphal variants were highly enjoyable. The Junglee Jamun flavour stood out among the fruit based variants, with bits of jamun giving the ice cream a pleasantly tangy twist. We tried the Triple Chocolate topped with a melted milk chocolate sauce and chocolate crispies — a must try for chocolate lovers. Irani Chai was another unique ice cream that tasted similar to the cream on top of a traditional chai served at Irani cafés. Some nostalgic variants like the Hubby Horlicks and Borbunvita made with the malt beverages took us back to childhood. With quirky flavours like the Rajahmundry Rose Milk and others, the variety at Scream Ice Cream is distinct among other ice creams joints in Hyderabad.

Rs 300 for two.

At Madhapur.