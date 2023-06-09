Baked happiness

Imagine entering a beautifully designed place where you are greeted with the irresistible aroma of buttery croissants, freshly brewed cof fee, and sweet delicacies. Bakeries, in general, hold a special place in our hearts. It makes us nostalgic about our childhood and comforting moments of the past. If you like visiting bakehouses, don’t hesitate to step into Bakelore located in Madhapur. The place is known for reintroducing old delicacies to contemporary times in the most aesthetic way possible. The atmosphere is warm and welcoming enough for you to enjoy delicious food and reminisce of memories with friends and family.

With subtle pastel colours on the wall and comfortable seating arrangements, Bakelore makes for a war m ambience. As we moved towards the quintessential glass counter, we were simply amazed at the mouth-watering treats in various colours, enticing textures, and shapes.

Veg puff

We tried the Chicken 65 Bun. It showcased a freshly baked bun stuffed with saucy and flavourful Chicken 65. Their special Korean Garlic Bun looked utterly irresistible. Let us tell you that it did live up to our expectations. Infused with garlic flavour, it had cream cheese, and butter and was perfectly topped with herbs. Right after this, we relished crispy Veg Puff — they are flaky, perfectly baked and do not leave a weird sticky taste or sensation in the mouth.

Muhammad Yusuf, cofounder of Bakelore, who has over 14 years of culinary experience, tells us, “We use pure butter in our baked delicacies to ensure that the quality is top-notch. It’s not the Indian butter, but the imported one. This is healthy as well, comparatively.”

Korean garlic Bun

Sharing his personal experience, he says, “I have enjoyed the taste of authentic bakery delights in my childhood and younger days. However, it’s unfortunate that the quality of food items is being compromised upon almost everywhere nowadays. This is one of the biggest reasons why we thought about opening Bakelore. I wish to build a place that focuses on preserving the joy of genuine bakery delights by promising real flavours.”

The next best thing was definitely their pizza — Chicken Pataka. The Italian classic was topped with Hyderabadi-style chicken to bring a desi touch to it. We must mention that the Crispy Veggie Patty Burger tasted marvellous. The bakery’s soft and pillowy fresh buns stand as a testament to their unwavering commitment to quality and craftsmanship. Our visit would have been incomplete without the super-indulging Rasmalai Tres Leches. The chef tried infusing the flavour of Rasmalai in this aesthetically crafted dessert. It was garnished with pistachio nuts, edible silver lining and rose petals. They have a well-equipped kitchen at Bakelore where everything including buns and packaged cookies is served at its peak freshness. Yusuf mentions that he wishes to expand Bakelore in other cities and abroad later.

Rs 600 onwards for two.

At Madhapur.