Café-cum-dessert shop, Yummy Bees, beckons you to partake in a guilt-free feast

Guilt-free food, the prodigy of g a s t r o n o m y, navigates the tightrope between taste and nutrition. With each tantalising bite, a symphony of satisfaction dances on the palate, as if a culinary virtuoso were orchestrating a masterpiece. In Hyderabad, our guilt-free epicurean journey began with new dessert shop, Yummy Bees — a banquet, as vibrant hues of greens, reds, and yellows paint a canvas of freshness and vitality. From the first encounter, the scents of wholesome ingredients intermingle in a delicate balance that foreshadows the culinary adventure ahead. As we continued, the textures unveiled a multi-sensory ballet, showcasing the artful combination of crunchy, silky, and velvety sensations that elevate every morsel to a moment of sheer indulgence.

But what truly sets its cuisine apart is its harmonious marriage of taste and health. Whispers of guilt dissipate with every bite, as guilt-free food defies convention, proving that culinary excellence need not sacrifice well-being. The flavours, meticulously crafted, unfold with notes of herbs, spices, and exotic ingredients dancing across the tongue, leaving a lasting impression of blissful gratification. Each bite carried with it a sense of bon viveur enigma. In this extraordinary realm where taste and health join hands, food transcends the ordinary, becoming an emblem of culinary brilliance, where pleasure and wellness coexist in perfect concord. Time seemed to stand still when a Double C h o c o l a t e w i t h Brownie Milkshake welcomed us. The milkshake pampered our cravings and senses. With each sip, the world around us faded away, leaving only the blissful union of chocolate, and texture. The brownie, a rich chocolaty square of temptation, exuded warmth and allure from its cracked surface.

The first glance revealed a perfect balance of deep, dark cocoa and velvety chocolate chips, scattered throughout. Its aroma, reminiscent of freshly baked goods, mingled with the sweet scent of molten chocolate, left us powerless to resist its charm. Then, with anticipation coursing through our veins, we found ourselves drawn to a Chilli Chicken Pizza, a Pesto Bechamel Pasta, and a Coleslaw Sunny Side Up Sandwich, each boasting its striking allure and a promise of guilt-free opulence. First, our gaze fell upon the pizza, a marvel of innovation. The crust, fashioned from wholesome millet, was a canvas of perfection, adorned with a medley of vibrant toppings. As we took our first bite, the crispness of the crust gave way to a burst of tangy tomato sauce, balanced by the subtle heat of the marinated chicken.

Everything danced harmoniously on our tongues, as the smoky notes of roasted bell peppers mingled with the fresh zest of cilantro. Next in line was the P e s t o B e c h a m e l Pasta, a dish that enticed us with i t s c r e a m y t e m p t a t i o n and herbaceous charm. The al dente pasta, lovingly coated in a velvety pesto bechamel sauce, greeted our palates with silky smoothness. The basil-infused pesto brought forth a burst of freshness, intertwining with the richness of the bechamel, while sun-dried tomatoes added a touch of sweet tang. Look at the Coleslaw Sunny Side Up sandwich to behold c r u s t y b r e a d, b o a s t i n g a golden hue, held within contrasts. The creamy coleslaw, with its crisp cabbage and hints of carrot, provided a refreshing crunch, while the sunny-side-up egg, with its silky yolk cascading over the layers, added a velvety richness. The tanginess of the coleslaw met the creaminess of the egg yolk, creating an interplay that brought joy to our taste buds. The guilt-free aspect of this sandwich imbued it with a sense of lightness and wholesomeness, m a k i n g u s f e e l n o u r i s h e d and invigorated.

`800 for two. At Jubilee Hills. — chokita@newindianexpress.com @PaulChokita