Up for coffee?

Known for their English breakfasts and continental fare for years now, we walked into Hole in The Wall Café, a relaxed spot that is a complete changeover from the busy road that it’s located on. It has a beautiful outdoor seating space with canopies, while the indoor section is ideal for friends to catch up over board games. We picked a spot at the quaint indoors to check out the new coffee and dessert menu that the café has recently introduced.

Their coffee menu consists of standard variants like cappuccinos, mochas and lattes along with iced coffees and cold coffees in multiple flavours. Much like the food at Hole in The Wall, the coffee menu too, sticks to the classics while catering to patrons with different preferences. “We’ve served the classic South Indian Filter Coffee for years, and with Hyderabad slowly becoming the capital for specialty coffee, we decided to expand our menu and add desserts to go with the coffees, ” says Snehal Jangala, Co-Founder of Hole in The Wall.

ChicKheema Eggs

First came a refreshing glass of Cranberry Iced Coffee served in a wine goblet. We’d recommend the fruity cold beverage to those who prefer their coffee dairyfree. It’s also the perfect substitute for sugary, fizzy drinks. We sipped on the Cranberry Iced Coffee until a portion of the Chickheema Eggs was brought in. Made with a mix of scrambled eggs, minced chicken and quintessentially Indian spices, the ‘Chickheema’ short for chicken keema was served with pan-toasted, buttered bread making it an excellent street-style dish to gobble up.

Iced Mocha

We tried the Classic Cold Coffee accompanied with a portion of the Meaty Chicken Fries topped with cheese. The coffee was served in a vintage milkshake glass, and had the perfect sweet-bitter ratio, making it our chosen drink for the rest of the meal. The Meaty Chicken Fries served Poutine style with melted cheese had a desi touch with bits of spicy minced chicken. Garnished with coriander and finely chopped onions, the dish had a unique chaat like quality, without making the fries too soggy. We also tried the Iced Mocha served with whipped cream which is great for those who enjoy a tinge of chocolate with their coffee. No visit to Hole in The Wall is complete without a serving of the classic all-day.

Meaty Chicken Fries

‘Egg-lish Desi Breakfast’ served with perfectly sauteéd mushrooms, baked beans, sunny side-up eggs, and mashed potatoes. From the desserts, the Mango Tres Leches stood out, making it a great chilled dessert to have on a hot summer day. We were also surprised to know that all the desserts are completely sugar-free, made with millets instead of flour, which gives them a slightly grittier texture.

Rs 1,300 for two.

At Jubilee Hills