Breakfast of champions

A ton of shrubbery and a welcoming atmosphere greeted us as we stepped inside ‘HOG’or House of Gourmet on a weekend. The patisserie and café recently launched their full-fledged breakfast menu consisting of breakfast platters, yoghurt bowls, refreshing juices, eggs to order and much more. We took a seat at their cosy indoor space done up with archways and pretty wall murals.

Mexican Chicken Stuffed Omelette

First, we tried the Bagel with Cream Cheese served with fresh lettuce and a soft bagel topped with sesame seeds. A couple of bites later, a flaky Pesto Vegetarian Croissant Sandwich arrived. With caramelised onions, fresh pesto, bell peppers and melt-in-your-mouth cheese, the croissant was indulgent yet light. Next arrived a Mexican Style Stuffed Omelette, served with a stuffing of minced chicken, garnished with micro greens. The Sourdough made in-house drizzled with Olive Oil enhanced the flavour profile of the pillow-soft omelette. “The ingredients used in the dishes, including the Sourdough, yoghurt for the Yoghurt Bowls and granola are all made in-house,” says Shalini Grosu Co-Founder and Pastry Chef at House of Gourmet. The third generation F&B entrepreneur trained in Pastry and started of f her bakery The Red Velvet serving elaborate custom cakes for years before setting up the House of Gourmet in the city. We took a quick tour of the warm café that seats up to 150 patrons at their two-level space. The stunning backyard with natural boulders and a green carpet of plants and creepers is a hidden gem at the café that amplifies its cosy vibe.

Korean Garlic Cheese Bun

We got back to spot a plate of warm French Toast waiting for us. Served with liquid cream in an adorable milk pourer and garnished with seasonal fruit, the French Toast was made using Brioche Bread. We dug into the decadently soft toast pan-fried to a crisp giving it an enjoyable crunch to softness ratio in each bite. “We replaced traditional accompaniments like whipped cream or maple syrup with liquid cream, since it softens the bread and also cuts down on the sweetness,” explained Shalini even as we were lost in a food coma. While there, we also got to try some of the eatery’s bestsellers. A Korean Garlic Cheese Bun made with cream cheese, garnished with coriander and parmesan stood out, making it a must-try dish at HOG alongside the breakfast offerings.

Rs 1,100 for two.

At Jubilee Hills.