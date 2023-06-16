Culinary Opulence

India and Japan, as we know, share many cultural resemblances. What’s also interesting is to see how food is yet another realm where the two nations witness common ground. The cuisines emphasis on fresh ingredients, distinct flavours, and a harmonious balance of tastes. Even in History, Indian maximalism and Japanese minimalism inspired artists and aesthetics in Europe and America. Celebrating this intersection of ideas and tastes of India and Japan, Whisky Samba opens its doors to foodies in Hyderabad. Nestled in Sattva Knowledge City, this place provides a luxurious dining experience. It is a doorway to tasteful aesthetics and an unforgettable gastronomic adventure.

Ambience of the restaurant

The jaw-dropping interiors transported us into an era of timeless sophistication. The elegant water fountain right in the facade added a soothing vibe to our experience. The classic indoors with long tapas tables and leather accents adding a pop of colour to the otherwise black and white interiors gave perfect comfort with a feeling of luxury. Although the place exuded old-world charm,, it also embraces elements of contemporary design, of fering a harmonious blend.

Truffle Salmon Carpaccio

We tried our hands on Japanese delicacies. The Ice Apple Ceviche was all that we needed to feel refreshed. It consisted of a local summer fruit served with chilled watermelon and passion fruit dressing. The next was Truf fle Salmon Carpaccio. This dish featured thinly sliced salmon dressed with truffle and Ponzu sauce, served along with seaweed and lettuce. Crab California Roll was fantastic. The sushi rolls showcased a perfect combination of crab stick and ripe avocado. This was followed by absolutely flavourful Charred Miso Chicken. It showed miso marinated chicken cooked over charcoal and served with a chilli lime sauce. The treat was garnished with burnt garlic and spring onion.

Charred Miso Chicken

Now, it was time for a culinary tradition that has delighted palates for centuries. Yes, we are talking about the Mughlai cuisine packed with robust flavours. We relished succulent Telangana Khaas Seekh. Made with the goodness of corn, lotus root and yam, the delight was served with onion rings and sour tomato chutney. We had Mutton Burrah which was a complete heaven for meat lovers. The dish had lamb chops marinated in hung curd and grilled. We also dived into the evergreen Nalli Nihari from their Diamanta Grande Plates section. The platter was brimming with various elements striking similarity with the royal food from the ancient days. Apart from the star dish Nalli Nihari, there were bowlfuls of crispy jackfruit fries, vinegar onions, fried brown onions and chilli pickle served on a bed of rose petals. Nalli Nihari is a slow-cooked mutton dish containing yogurt and a myriad of spices. This was accompanied by fluffy Khameeri Naan.

Mutton Burrah

Nalli Nihari

Proudly presenting his newest venture, Ashish Dev Kapur, Director and Brand Ambassador, Whisky Samba says, “For an upscale luxurious restaurant like Whisky Samba, I chose Hyderabad because it’s a city renowned for its opulence and grandeur. With its rich historical significance and a penchant for luxurious living, I felt people here will appreciate our venture.” He goes to express the meticulous consideration over the selection of the cuisines.With a focus on chargrilled, smoky and tandoor delicacies, they have crafted a menu that exudes bold flavour profile and complements the beverages perfectly. The menu is curated by famed food historian Anoothi Vishal and Whisky Samba corporate chef, Kaustubh Haldipur. Finally, we ended our trail with a drool-worthy dessert – Melting Chocolate Tart. It represented a'la minute baked warm dark chocolate served with tangy Raspberry Sorbet. If you ever want to have a gala time with your friends and enjoy some mouth-watering food, don’t forget to go to Whisky Samba!

Rs 2,200 upwards for two.

At Madhapur.

