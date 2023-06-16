Food rewiew: Hyderabad's Airo Wellness is a sanctuary of healthy urban lifestyle

This week we take you on a tranquil journey to Airo Wellness. Nestled in the heart of BNR colony, this wellness space offers a delightful combination of elements — a chic 30-seater rooftop café, a cozy in-house lounging area and a yoga and sports center. As we arrived on a breezy day, we were immediately captivated by the enchanting terrace café. Amidst a vibrant symphony of botanical wonders, it was truly a sight to behold. Fitness studio Eager to explore further, we ventured into the studio. It will soon host zumba, meditation and kickboxing sessions as well as workshops.

Rooftop cafe space

We spoke to owner Rahul Yenigalla about the idea for starting a wellness space, “Growing up in a Telugu household, fitness was never given enough importance. This resulted in a very unbalanced lifestyle and eating habits throughout my teenage life. However I noticed that as we get older, unhealthy lifestyle habits take a toll on our body and mind. I had to unlearn everything I grew up believing and listened to my body and its needs. I started balancing my diet and eventually moved on to lifting weights in the gym. Initially this did wonders for my fitness but in the long run, it was counterproductive. In the last few years, I was introduced to Hatha yoga. For the first time, I learned how yoga should be taught, and how it can change your life. When I finally practiced it, I felt liberated and decided I would start wellness space.”

Mediterranean platter

Mediterranean start

After a mini tour of the place, we quenched our thirst with Thai Iced tea. The cool and refreshing beverage revitalised us from within, offering a momentary respite from the heat but requires a cultivated taste to truly appreciate its flavour. We discovered that the menu was thoughtfully crafted to prioritise the use of fresh ingredients, resulting in a delightful fusion of health and taste.

Made with fresh ingredients

Our senses were immediately awakened as our first dish, the Mediterranean Chicken Open Toast, arrived at our table. The golden, perfectly toasted whole grain bread slice offered a light crunch with every bite. Its thin, crispy crust served as a foundation for a delectable combination of freshly cubed chicken, juicy tomatoes, grated cabbage, and a housemade sauce, all delicately garnished with a sprinkle of vibrant coriander. We also tried their signature dish, MeatBalls With Cherry Sauce.

Healthy salads

The tender meatballs, crafted from shredded lamb, were adorned with a luscious magenta glaze of sweet cherry sauce. The sauce imparted a velvety texture to the succulent meat, adding depth and richness to every mouthful. We paired it with Herb Rice, infused with the aromatic flavour of parsley and thyme. The rice provided a fragrant backdrop, perfectly suited to the palates of Hyderabadis who hold the starchy staple close to their heart.

Healthy delights

At the cafe, a delightful array of smoothies awaits, blending together fruits, nuts, dairy, cereals, and oats. One particular creation that caught our attention was the Oats and Banana Smoothie — a wholesome concoction that tantalised both our taste buds and our senses. With each sip, it was as if a flood of healthy indulgence washed over our mouths. The granules of oats swirled in a thick, velvety blend of caffeinated milk and ripe banana, creating a luscious and slurpy sensation making it a summer delight.

Delectable desserts

Continuing our journey of sweet indulgence, we ventured into the realm of desserts. The Blueberry French Toast took us by surprise, offering a unique twist on a classic favourite. Instead of the expected crunch, our taste buds were met with a pillow-soft bread, delicately drizzled with honey. But the true star of this creation lay within — the center was filled with an essence of blueberry lending a burst of fruity delight. The sweet and tarty flavours of this gooey dessert provided the perfect fruit punch to conclude our meal.

Rs. 1,300 for two. At Banjara Hills

Mail: priyamvada@ newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @RanaPriyamvada