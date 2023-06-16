Lakeside Exuberance 

Trips to Hussain Sagar lake and Necklace Road evoke countless happy memories for city dwellers, whether one has grown up in Hyderabad or has recently moved here. The spot spells serenity amid the bustling sights and sounds of the urban landscape. We walked into Lake District Bar & Kitchen at Hussain Sagar eagerly on the eve of their launch. A stunning view of the lake during sunset enraptured us instantly, and continued to do so for the rest of the night. We could also spot the newly inaugurated palatial D r B R Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat office from the eatery. The 300-seater space features a cocktail bar and draught beer bar downstairs serving six varieties of draught beer alongside a space for live music and DJ console right by the lake. The upstairs seating consists of an indoor air conditioned lounge in case one would like to skip the loud music. There’s also a space for private parties, birthday and kitty parties to host up to 150 patrons upstairs, offering a beautiful view of the Hussain Sagar lake.

Thai Green Curry with Jasmine Rice

We took a seat on the comfy rattan chairs downstairs as a local live band played iconic Telugu movie tracks. First, we called for the Zen Clover from the cocktail bar, made with yuzu tart, kaffir and lemongrass; a much needed chiller to beat the balmy evening’s humidity. The food menu featured Pan-Asian, Indian and Continental eats featuring classic dishes. First, we tried the Shrimp Coconut Curry Soup with tender vegetables, with similar flavours as a Thai Red Curry. We tried a chilled Roasted Roots Salad next, featuring diced sweet potato, carrot and beetroot smothered in a Jalapeno Yoghurt Dressing with a hint of tahini, perfectly balancing the hint of sweetness from the vegetables. A round of finger foods and appetisers to go with the drinks came in next. The Cheese Cigar Rolls had an interesting presentation - served in a bowl of black gram, topped with sesame seeds and made to look like m u s h r o o m s. We quickly finished the crisp rolls with a creamy centre, served alongside a sweet chilli dipping sauce. A portion of the Chicken Parcels came next, served with a sweet chilli papaya sauce. With mildly spiced flavourful filling coated in a crispy pastry, the appetiser made for a great accompaniment with drinks. We tried the Apollo Fish Fry marinated in chillies, curry leaves and garlic rendering the fish a spicy kick, akin to South Indian preparations. We called for a Strawberry and Chilli Cooler to go with the food. The sweet beverage made it to our must-try drinks at Lake District.

Apollo Fish Fry

For mains, we tried the Thai Green Curry served with Jasmine Rice. With well-balanced flavours, the rice bowl remained our favourite among all the mains. “Just like the ambience, we’ve kept the menu classic, featuring familiar and loved dishes from various world cuisines that go well with drinks. Patrons can customise the dishes and request for varied spice levels,”says Chef Sukesh Kale, Executive Chef at Lake District Bar and Kitchen. We wrapped up our lively dinner at Lake District set against a soulful view and nostalgic music with a creamy Baked Gulaab Jamun Cheesecake. Playing with multiple textures, the cheesecake featured a hardened layer of caramelised sugar, a layer of Gulaab Jamun at the base, served with whipped cream on the side.

Rs 2,500 for two.

At Hussain Sagar, Khairatabad.

