Wok Wonders

Th culinary landscape of many cities including Hyderabad has undergone a notable change in the recent past. The rise of Pan Asian restaurants stands as testimony to people’s growing interest in the Asian cuisine. Whether it’s the influence of K-dramas or the increasing accessibility of Asian cuisine, people are seen embracing flavours of the East. One such restaurant named The Magic Bowl has recently opened in the bustling area of Sainikpuri, Secunderabad. With its pretty cute ambience and pocketfriendly prices, the eatery is inviting people to indulge in the flavours of Asian delicacies.

Veg Hakka Noodles

As soon as we visited the adorable little restaurant, it felt like we were taken to a serene countryside retreat. Enveloped in old-world charm, the food joint showcased wooden décor in terms of artificially created fences and fur niture. Although it looked simple, unlike other fancy places, it’s vibe and unusual comfort is quite attractive. We started with Prawn Shots. This is one exotic dish that promises a burst of flavours and blissful taste. The prawns are served in small shot glasses. What made our mouths water was the sweet and spicy sauce in which the crispy fried prawns were dipped. The overall taste was commendable. After this, we indulged in Pad Thai Noodles. A popular Thai street food, this delicacy featured flat noodles stirfried with vegetables like broccoli, baby corn, red and yellow bell pepper, capsicum and others. What enhanced its taste was the crushed peanuts on top.

Pad Thai Noodles

Later, when we started craving comfort food, Veg Hakka Noodles came to the rescue. This IndoChinese dish will surely make you nostalgic if you have grown up enjoying it. The noodles were cooked with a range of colourful vegetables, dry mushrooms and red cabbage.

Korean Spicy Chicken Ramen Noodles was yet another epic dish from their menu. As known for its bold and savoury flavour profile, the dish was perfectly saucy. We liked the amalgamation of spices, including garlic, onion, chilli, and chicken in a single dish. The Ramen noodles were loaded with poached eggs, boiled eggs, chunks of chicken and some greens. It was drool-worthy and filling to the core. The owner of the café, Deep Sanyal says, “I am a big fan of Asian cuisines. Driven by my profound love for Mongolian food, Korean dishes, Indo-Chinese delicacies, and Indonesian delights, I embarked on a culinary journey to create this restaurant. I wish to expand this venture in the future and make it big.”

Rs 700 onwards for two.

At Sainikpuri.