Deli9 Bistro launches a new menu 'Nostalgia' 

Café, patisseries, espresso bars and other such eateries have become an integral part of the modern lifestyle. While relaxing, access to drool-worthy food works like a blessing in disguise. Hyderabad’s famous Deli9 Bistro recently underwent a transformation. Experienced culinary professional Chef Valentine Pereira, who has served as a cruise ship chef, has revamped the place. With his exposure to numerous international cuisines, he gave certain delectable twists to old recipes. Recognising the longing for beloved delicacies from the past, Chef Valentine and his team, under the guidance of Chef Shankar Krishnamurthy, owner of Deli9 Bistro, started with a menu — Nostalgia. It is aimed at reviving the culinary scene that once captivated the palates of café’s patrons.

He says, “You will find a touch of other cuisines in various delicacies in the form of fusion. I try to stick to the Hyderabadi palate which is slightly zestful but at the same time, maintain the authenticity of the dishes.” The first thing Valentine made us try was Outrageous Nachos (Veg). Well, it was not the usual nachos you get to eat outside. Here, they make nachos with desi rumali roti dough instead of the traditional wheat or corn tortillas (Mexican flatbread). Nachos were placed on the bed of Rajma (red kidney beans). They are topped with in-house cheese (made with cheddar cheese) sauce, guacamole, salsa, sour cream and finely chopped spring onions.

Outrageous Nachos

After this, we tried our hands on Tex Mex Lamb Burger. Let’s accept the lamb patty showcased exceptional cooking techniques, ensuring that it retained its succulent and juicy qualities. The burger was also filled with cheese, sliced onions and tomatoes and served with fries. The Mongolian bowl was yet another comfort treat we devoured. It featured a terrific blend of rice and noodles with chicken tossed in Mongolian sauce. For that extra crunch, there were beetroot pappadams. The dish was served with Arabic pickles showcasing carrots, beetroot, radish, garlic and chillies.

Mongolian Bowl

Next, we had Deli9 Signature Steak. This consisted of a cottage cheese (paneer) patty served with Mexican rice. The platter was decorated with garlic chutney. While the patty is prepared with grilled paneer, the flavourful Mexican rice is cooked with the dum pukht technique. It came with some vegetables tossed in monté butter. A café like this makes you feel at ease and gives you a chance to unwind thus, enhancing your overall experience.

Rs 600 for two. At Gachibowli