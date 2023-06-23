The Mirai Bar and Kitchen in Hyderabad ups the ante on nightlife

While the pandemic momentarily halted the vibrant nightlife of cities, Hyderabad has emerged as an even more thriving hub, garnering admiration for its opening of new resto-bars, breweries and pubs that add a glimmer to its nightlife. Adding to it, the city recently saw the grand opening of Mirai Bar and Kitchen at Jubilee Hills. The place had already been the chatter of the town for its electrifying music gigs where it invites regional bands for pulsating performances that has earned it a special place in the hearts of young.

Mirai interiors

We indulged in a delightful dining experience over the weekend at the expansive 70-seater establishment, witnessing a vibrant atmosphere that brimmed with palpable energy. The air hummed with the infectious buzz of the crowd while neon LED lights danced to the rhythm of melodies sung by band Raag, for the evening.Amidst the lively conversations and clinking of glasses, the sleek and sophisticated bartop shimmered, exuding an alluring charm. Nestled in a dimly lit corner, we found ourselves immersed in the lively ambience. Our senses danced to the jazzy, upbeat Telugu tunes that dominated the charts, skillfully performed by the band. To complement the musical extravaganza, a tantalising glass of Plum Cocktail graced our table, offering a tingling sensation that awakened our taste buds. Each sip of the effervescent peach-pink libation, expertly crafted with zesty citrus notes of the plum invigorated us on that scorching June night.

Ocean Spray

Fingerlicious crisps

Our culinary journey began with the irresistible Loose Prawns adorned with a velvety coat of vibrant orange taste notes Butter Milk Chicken mayonnaise. Nestled beneath their golden crusts, the tender prawns bathed in a luscious pool of creamy decadence became our favourite, even before we tried other dishes. We mopped our plate smeared with cream and munched some juliane beetroot and carrots served with the dish.

Dark Fantasy

Eager to savour more gastronomic treasures, we opted for the Butter Milk Chicken. These delectable strips, skillfully sliced and enrobed in a perfectly crisp crust, enticed our senses with their resounding crunch, echoing the promise of satisfaction. With a mere dip into the accompanying herbed mayonnaise, an irresistible harmony of textures and flavours unfolded, leaving us yearning for yet another blissful encounter.

Four Store Chicken

We continued our chicken craving by opting for Four Store Chicken. These petite treasures, marinated to perfection and grilled, revealed a delectable mosaic of tenderness. Each morsel burst forth with a medley of aromatic spices and elevated our epicurean dine-in experience. In the main course, our eyes perused regional dishes like Mutton Ghee Roast to continentals like Cub Sandwich and Chinese like Schezwan Noodles. However, we signed off by going for a slice of Italy — opting for Margarita Pizza as it went well with our drink. The thin-crust pizza slightly charred from the oven heat was loaded with a generous portion of gooey mozzarella and tangy sweet pizza sauce which left us on a wholesome note.

Rs. 2,000 for two. At Jubilee Hills

Mail: priyamvada@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @RanaPriyamvada