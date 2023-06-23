Unleash your inner hedonist at Bellinie & Bae: A must-visit destination for food enthusiasts

Jubilee Hills is synonymous with multiplicity, where old-world charm seamlessly intertwines with contemporary sophistication. Quaint boutiques, showcasing handcrafted artefacts, share the sidewalk with high-end fashion stores that display the latest trends. The air is filled with the intoxicating aroma of freshly brewed coffee wafting from trendy cafés, mingling with the tantalising scents of spices emanating from local eateries. This week, we enter Bellinie & Bae, an all-day dining culinary bar that beckoned us into a minimalistic elegance. The interior unfolded gradually before our eyes, revealing its charm piece by piece. Soft, muted colours adorn the walls, creating a serene atmosphere that instantly washed away the chaos of the outside world. Our gaze was drawn to the centre stage, where a grand piano sat bathed in a soft spotlight.

Towards the weekend, the stage is set for live gigs that fill the air with soul-stirring melodies and captivating performances. From jazz ensembles to acoustic ballads, the musical offerings promise to be a symphony for the senses. Beyond the main dining area lay a hidden oasis, a backyard haven where nature and innovation coexisted. A mesmerising waterfall cascaded down a rock wall, its gentle murmur creating a soothing soundtrack to accompany our culinary episode. This enchanting space, complete with lush greenery and comfortable seating, ushered us into an ideal dining experience.

We embraced the Mediterranean flavours of the Hummus Platter, a vibrant and refreshing combination of creamy hummus and delved into the tanginess of pickled vegetables, the earthiness of olives, and the warmth of freshly baked pita bread. Next, we indulged in the smoky goodness of Our Bhatti Platter, an irresistible assortment of grilled meats inspired by traditional Indian barbecue. Our favourite was the Teriyaki Chicken Bao, a delightful fusion of Asian and Western relishes. Tender, succulent chicken marinated in a sweet and savoury teriyaki glaze, nestled within a soft and fluffy steamed bun, creating a harmonious blend of tastes that transported us to gourmet ecstasy.

We concluded our session with the B&B Apple Pie cocktail. It was garnished with a delicate cinnamon stick and a thin slice of caramelised apple, adding an opulent flair to the already captivating libation. The aroma wafting from the glass was compelling, evoking memories of autumn evenings and cosy gatherings. With each sip, the smoothness of premium bourbon mingled with the sweetness of apple liqueur, creating a comforting and exhilarating dance on the palate.

`1,800 for two. At Jubilee Hills. — chokita@newindianexpress.com @PaulChokita