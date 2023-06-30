Indulge in sumptuous global delicacies served at Madhapur’s Wild Goat

According to legend, years ago, an Abyssinian ( Ethiopian) goat herd named Kaldi discovered coffee when he saw his goats prancing and frolicking after eating coffee beans. Drawing inspiration from this tale, the newly opened multicuisine café in Madhapur is named Wild Goat. Right from specialty coffee to wholesome lunch and dinner offerings, this place caters to all your culinary desires.

As we stepped in, it was refreshing to see how every aspect of the place is designed to celebrate the beauty and tranquillity of the natural world. The lush landscape adorned with a plethora of transplanted trees and plants captivated our attention instantly. The outdoor seating is carefully done over glistening stones, adding to the sense of purity. However, the place also has beautiful indoor seating. The minimalistic yet classy ambience done in pastel green hue and Italian grey shade continues to influence your experience. All this will collectively make you feel cosy and evoke a sense of calmness and serenity.

WG Trifecta Fries

We relished The WG Trifecta Fries that featured three different fries including salted, tangy-lemon and peri peri, served on a single platter along with three in-house dips. Next, what made our hearts sing was Nasi Goreng. It’s basically Indonesian fried rice with Southeast Asian spice mix. The utterly flavourful fried rice was topped with a sunny-side-up fried egg. We also had Creamy Cilantro Chicken which was all things yummy. The chicken bites tossed in their in-house creamy cilantro sauce tasted amazing. We then tried Wild Goat Chef Special Noodles. This delight featured flat noodles tossed in sauces and cooked with chicken kheema. Garnished with micro-herbs and Bok choy, the noodles were scrumptious. Hear us out as we introduce another unique and appetising delicacy from their menu — Wild Crab Pizza. It consisted of a thincrust pizza topped with crab meat and pineapple chunks. You cannot miss out the cheese and spicy mayo sauce in it. If you are someone who likes to indulge in desi food, they also have some tandoori delicacies. We dived into Tandoor Lamb Chops. These succulent and aromatic lamb chops were prepared using the traditional tandoor cooking method.

Wild Crab Pizza

Although Yugendra Bhimala and Prudhvi Raju Pericherla are managing the café now, it’s a collective venture by four friends. Yugendra says, “We wanted to come up with a place that embraces the essence of nature as well as offers a global kitchen experience to our visitors. Apart from that, I am a hardcore coffee lover, so the specialty coffee menu is a heartfelt expression of my enduring love for coffee, nurtured over many years.”

Rs 1,000 for two.

At Madhapur.

