Newly-opened Rasyumm unveils a gastronomic extravaganza

As the monsoon clouds descended upon Hyderabad, casting a gentle veil over the city, we entered a traditional South Indian eatery, seeking solace and nourishment amidst the rainy embrace. The moment we crossed the threshold of the newly-opened restaurant, Rasyumm, a comforting aura took us to homely familiarity. Outside, the rain’s gentle pitter-patter resonated on the windows, creating a melodic backdrop. The interior, adorned with wooden furnishings and intricate carvings, exuded leaps of timeless charm. Learning its playful twist on the word rasam, we essayed on our epicurean discovery at the South Indian lunchroom. A symphony of aromatic spices sheathed us, swirling like a fragrant mist, mingling with the gentle percussion of rain outside.

The interior of Rasyumm featured vivid paintings that told stories of South India’s lush landscapes, while the amiable air cocooned us like a cherished memory. Our voyage set sail with the Veg Spring Rolls, a culinary fusion that waltzed between South Indian and Chinese. Crisp and golden, these parcels of delight were a tapestry of textures. Next, we surrendered to Gobi 65. But the true opus unfolded with the arrival of the Vegetarian Thali. It revealed a kaleidoscope of fragrant basmati rice, an ensemble of curries, chutneys, and pickles that whispered tales of heritage. The creamy Paneer Butter Masala enveloped our palates in a velvety embrace, while the Methi Chaman, a verdant celebration of fenugreek and spices, exuded an intoxicating aroma that teased our senses and beckoned us closer.

Rasyumm presented two dessert tales of sheer indulgence — the Gulab Jamun, akin to tender orbs of sweetness, luxuriated in fragrant syrup. Later, the Payasam, a velvety rice pudding adorned with the fragrant aura of cardamom and crowned with crunchy nuts, bestowed upon us a sensation of comfort and satiety.



`800 upwards. At Chandanagar.

chokita @newindianexpress.com @PaulChokita