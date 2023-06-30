Review: Hyderabad's Masquerade cafe is the hippest shindig spot in town offering global cuisine and gaming zone

The rains have just hit Hyderabad, igniting our sense of venturing out in the cool weather. We head to the newly revamped Masquerade café that is nothing short of a wonderland bursting with excitement and flavours. The two-storied café is the perfect place to gather a gang of friends and indulge in a slew of entertainment options like playing board games, action-packed play stations, dart games, mystery room while tasting their delectable global dishes. As we stepped in, our eyes feasted upon the walls adorned with wall art of comic characters.

Interiors of the cafe

The vibrant upholstery also added a pop of colour, infusing the space with a jubilant ambience. Nestled in a cozy corner of this 70-seater space, we had the first sip from their new menu, the Brain Shock mocktail. True to its name, it delivered a spicy jolt to our taste buds lent by a blend of guava juice peppered with chillies and dry pepper. After a surprising zing of the drink, we decided to opt for a luscious option — the Pink Lady. It filled our mouth with a rich blend of strawberry crush and vanilla ice cream, resulting in a creamy symphony of flavours.

Pink Lady

In the blink of an eye, a sizzling plate of Tandoori Baked Chicken Tikka landed on our table, setting our taste buds on fire. It featured succulent boneless chicken marinated to perfection and expertly grilled in a clay oven, offering a fitting taste of royalty. To complement this majestic treat, we summoned a plate of Kachi Murgh Biryani, a dish that embodies the eternal love of Hyderabadis for its aromatic rice staple. With each layer delicately interwoven with fragrant herbs and spices, and brimming with tender chicken pieces, this biryani was a gastronomic paradise.

Kebabs

Their new menu also offers Continental, Italian, Chinese and more. From tikka and curries, to noodles, momos, and rice platters, they cater to every palate’s desires. We sunk our teeth into some crispy options like Kadak Rumali. Crackling pieces of rumali were taken to new heights when dipped in the velvety beetroot hummus. It elevated our taste buds with its garlicky and savoury notes. Soon, a parade of Italian delights arrived, with one dish as a clear winner — the Half and Half Pizza. Loaded with juicy vegetable toppings and succulent chunks of chicken, all blanketed under the mozzarella cheese, it outshone its counterparts — lasagna and pasta.

Half & Half Pizza

The café’s menu is a cornucopia of delightful treats ranging from waffles and rolls, to decadent shakes. While we were full over the main course, our sugar rush made us dive headfirst into the Kentucky Affair. Its velvety chocolate, adorned with a medley of nutty flavours was a blissful end to our culinary trail.



Rs. 1,500 for two. At Gachibowli.

Mail: priyamvada@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @RanaPriyamvada