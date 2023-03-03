A pet-friendly pitstop 

We headed to Old Trees Café at Kompally via Gajularamaram; the ride to the café was as scenic as the place itself, with roads flanked by trees on either side. We walked through the huge parking space of the café to spot a water bowl for pets right at the entrance.

We asked for a vegetarian starter option after choosing a spot by the café’s party area. While they don’t serve alcohol, Old Trees Café is often booked for private parties and hence, the bar setup. The staff quickly brought in beautifully plated Broccoli and Cheddar Croquettes garnished with cherry tomatoes. We snacked on the mildly spiced, crispy dish while watching the beautiful sunset.

The café is housed in the founder's family farmhouse, where he spent several summers as a child. "Quite a lot of folks suggested we sell the place, but I have an emotional connection to the farm and the old trees here. You can even notice the temperature dropping a few degrees under them. I wanted people to experience this and take time away from the bustling city life," says Surya Annamaneni, Founder of Old Trees Café.

We tried the Black Rice Risotto next, where traditional risotto rice was combined with antioxidant rich black rice. Served with grilled veggies, the risotto was highly creamy and comforting. We also tried a Chicken 65 Puff Pastry Pizza topped with Indo-Chinese style Chicken 65 pieces, complete with red chilies. To our surprise, the fusion worked perfectly with the puff pastry base.

We spotted a few excited puppers walking by, and learnt that the café was built keeping in mind the Founder's pets. There's ample space for them to scurry about, and they're even served little treats like ice cream and peanut butter. "What's fun is a few pups recognise our staff and run straight to them for treats whenever they visit!" said Surya, who is currently working with a popular Mumbai-based patisserie to develop a healthy, organic food menu for pets.

The café has a relaxed, laid-back atmosphere with trees and plants surrounding the entire space. There's also a secluded semi-indoor space for people who wish to work out of the café. "We often find executives from nearby offices stepping in for a quick lunch, but staying back until evening hours. There's no rush to head out here, and we've trained our staff to be available only when asked so people can truly make the space their own," says Surya.

While the Hot Chocolate season is long over, the staff recommended we try it, and we weren't disappointed. The Melted Hot Chocolate served with marshmallows was decadent, and tasted just as good when cooled down. A chilled Vanilla Panna Cotta served with fresh strawberries, encased in a sugar cage was the best part of our meal at Old Trees Café. The lightness of the Panna Cotta combined with the sweetness of the sugar cage made for a great dessert.

₹1,000 for two, at Kompally.