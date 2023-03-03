Fit as a flea

For a plate of a well-balanced meal containing lean protein, and complex carbohydrates, the newly-opened cloud kitchen-turned-café ensures that all the right vitamins, minerals and green fibre are added to our diet. As its name implies, whether a healthy meal post-pregnancy or serving the purpose of quick cravings while offering the perfect amount of calories, the guests at Fit Eatery Café rightly cherish its non-packaged and non-processed delectables. Be it protein-based quick bites like burgers, pizzas, or sandwiches – the chef will provide you with the best of both worlds – presumed fast food blended with leaps of wellness – particularly prioritising the latter. Premium ingredients such as almond and cashew flour are sourced to make the loaves of bread and bases for savoured dishes.

Besides, the eatery’s special honey jars atop the bookshelves lend a saccharine personality to the same. Kishan goes one step ahead to epitomise a mix of nutrients and antioxidants like iron and zinc in the refined sweetener. He sources honey from Araku and Rayalaseema forests so that he is at his best confection-ist self in all salubrious culinary offerings. For one, in a bowl of what he calls Customised Balanced Diet Meal, he integrates rich fibre greens, and assorted and grilled vegetables together with red and brown quinoa to serve the item in variants of chicken, fish and paneer. Then, another full-packed nutritious gut-loving bowl of salad, a combination of chicken, mixed sprouts, and crunchy fresh greens, with low-fat dressing kept our appetite in check while longing for more. Being a real pesto lover, we also eyed how he brushes fish fillets with olive oil, and seasons them with pepper and salt to serve the hot Pesto Fish Meal, drizzled with pesto sauce.

“Our cold-pressed juices are a combination of fresh veggies and fruits to help you stay fit and cleanse your system,” Kishan tells us. And he was right about it. While the avocados, quinoas and kale of the salad-dishes world are too preoccupied clutching our attention on the dietary red carpet, the cucumber drink chose to uphold its identity as low-key but, in every way, magical. Likewise, the Cucumber Detox Drink which offered us refreshing notes of ginger, honey and lemon, was a perfect summer drink to conclude our fitness journey. It provided us with the feeling of rejuvenation and fullness that we needed, thereby preventing us from standing with our heads inside the fridge on a cruel summer afternoon.

₹430 for two. At Manikonda.

