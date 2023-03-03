Sun-kissed savour

Earthy laterite bricks, a ton of shrubbery around the outdoor seating space and a stunning view of Jubilee Hills upstairs set the tone for our evening at Sorin Bistro. The space was segregated to accommodate a smoking zone, pet-friendly zone and a live Pan-Asian for Sushi and other eats. We were seated at the Bistro's indoor section, done up with Moroccan tiling and drop down metal chandeliers that matched the furniture. The laterite cladding maintained the earthiness of the chic interiors.

We spotted a range of desserts and a coffee station, and started off with a Sorin Special Cappuccino along with a Cinnamon Roll. The medium roast special blend packed in a ton of flavours, enough to make non-coffee lovers into aficionados. The Cinnamon Roll baked fresh, was soft with a sinful sugar glaze.

Sorin Bistro was set up by four friends, each with varied interests. "Individually, we have a penchant for specialty coffee, baking, food and hosting people. We figured we can put our skills together and create a space that's for everyone," says Priyanshu Reddy, co-founder of Sorin Bistro who is also a Civil Engineer. Together, the four ladies run a bakehouse, cafe and a multi-cuisine bistro to cater to a wide range of palates.

We tried the refreshing Watermelon and Feta Salad garnished with Balsamic Vinegar first. Chilled fruit with the tangy Balsamic was a refreshing start to the meal. The Caprese Flatbread topped with Basil Pesto, cherry tomato, fresh buffalo mozzarella and balsamic drizzle was crunchy and highly flavourful. The flatbread, along with several artisanal breads are freshly made in-house every morning. Sorin Tulips - made with a filling of vegetables, deep fried to look like a flower, was crispy with a hint of sweetness. We also tried the Peri Peri Chicken that had a spicy kick to it.

While waiting for the main course, we chatted with the founders who played warm hosts for the evening while simultaneously juggling walk-ins and a private event. "While there are a ton of places in town to chill with friends, we wanted to create a space that families love too," said Priyanshu. The multi-cuisine menu was created keeping in mind different tastes. "Personally, I love Asian food, but someone in my family may have a different craving when we eat out. So, we serve Pan-Asian, Continental, Mediterranean and Indian dishes," says Srinidhi, who curated the food menu after trying nearly 600 dishes along with the team.

We polished off an excellently made Pan-Grilled White Fish served with lyonnaise potatoes, fried onions and a sweet-savoury sauce. We also tried a hearty serving of Khow Suey, served with delicious toppings. The coconut flavour combined with crunchy roasted peanuts, fried garlic and onions spelled comfort. The Pull Me Up with layers of cake, mousse and ganache topped with chocolate flakes was a rich, yet light dessert.

The team plans to introduce a breakfast menu very soon. "The bistro is located such that you don't miss a single minute of sunshine throughout the day. Which is why we aptly named it 'Sorin' which means 'sun' in Romanian," said Srinidhi excitedly, as we ended our meal.

₹2,800 for two, at Rai Durg.