Novotel Hyderabad Airport to host Gin Bar Takeover Event with renowned mixologist Rohan Jelkie

If you’re thinking to loiter away the weekend, we are here to raise the bar over cocktails! Novotel Hyderabad Airport is set to host a Gin Bar Takeover Event featuring artisanal cocktails curated by prominent mixologist Rohan Jelkie this Saturday.

The event titled 'Let The Evening BE-GIN' will present exquisite gin cocktails by the mixologist who will be taking over the Gourmet Bar with Japanese Gin ROKU for an indulgent experience for the guests. Visitors will also be treated to a fine selection of Tapas to nibble on and live music by the band Umar acoustic.

For the unversed, Rohan is an independent wine and spirit consultant who has worked with renowned hotel chains and Alcobev brands, including Moët Hennessy in the past decade. He is credited with crafting magic while working with select Indian spirits and beer producers.

The cocktail weekend is one of the new experiences in the offing from Novotel Hyderabad Airport that has in the past offered Mediterranean-inspired Ramadaan feast of traditional Iftar delicacies, Sunday pool-side brunches, flame to plate sizzling food festivals amongst work, leisure and entertainment activities.

Call: 9703220101.On March 25. At Novotel Hyderabad Airport.

