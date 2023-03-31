Art of fermentation 

We walked into the pretty pastel space at Sperō Patisserie and Boulangerie for the launch of their Sourdough Festival. Walking past the dessert section, we settled in as fresh coffee was being brewed to find appetising boules of Sourdough bread tastefully arranged alongside vintage coffee cups.

We started our tasting session with a platter of Hummus toast, topped with sunflower seeds and chickpeas marinated in spices served with sour cream and muhammara. The muhammara sauce blended perfectly well with the hummus toast. Next came a creamy and comforting dish - the Scrambled Egg Toast served with vinaigrette and garlic butter. The vinaigrette added a tangy zing to the buttery soft eggs.

Just as we were gushing over the scrambled egg toast, a super colourful platter was brought in with Spinach Corn toast topped with pretty pink dollops of beetroot purée. The colourful presentation of the toast made it even more appetising. "Our body needs different colours on our platter, which is why we make our Chef's Special Sourdough with pigmented wheat. It's excellent on the gut since there's no use of yeast, just flour and water that's carefully fermented before it's baked in traditional Dutch ovens," said Chef Priya Bhoopal, founder of Sperō Patisserie and Boulangerie.

Next came in a refreshing Guacamole toast, topped with fresh avocados, cherry tomatoes, onions and mild spices. The mix of spices sat perfectly on our Indian palates, making the toast both familiar and novel. Before proceeding, we were served a lettuce salad with apples, oranges and olives as a palate cleanser.

We then tried an array of sweet toasts starting with our favourite - a Mountain Apple Toast served with melted butter. We couldn't get enough of the sweet and rich flavours of the bread. The sweet toast platter contained three variants - a Peanut Butter and Banana Toast, a Strawberry and Sour Cream Toast and a Hazelnut and Chocolate Toast.

Chef Priya Bhoopal holds a Diploma in baking Sourdough from The Sourdough School in the UK, where she learnt to blend Indian grains with western baking techniques. The mother of three is a Le Cordon Bleu graduate who went on to research for the healthiest alternatives to bread when she discovered that her children love it. The starter she uses is an impressive eighty years old which she has been reviving to bake fresh Sourdough everyday at the charming Boulangerie.

We discovered various ways in which Sourdough can be served and enjoyed through Sperō's menu, which is perfect for gastronomes looking for healthier alternatives to regular bread filled with yeast and preservatives. The ongoing Sourdough Festival offers a range of boules and delectable toasts at the quaint, welcoming space.

₹800 for two.

Everyday until 8 April at Jubilee Hills.