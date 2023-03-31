Delightful mélange

We stepped into Rénao café's outdoor space on a late summer morning and were pleasantly surprised to see the lush greenery of the space. Covered entirely with plants while still leaving ample seating for patrons, the outdoor space done up with Terrazzo tables and wicker chairs created a perfect setting for a lazy breakfast.

We ordered a portion of the Eggs Benedict with a side of Passion Coffee from their recently launched breakfast menu. Served with crushed ice, the Passion Coffee with a twist of sweet Passion Fruit instantly cooled us down. The buttery Eggs Benedict served on beautiful salmon pink serveware made our morning at Rénao cheerful. We were also recommended to try the Chicken Hash Browns — a creamy topping of chicken and mayonnaise topped on hash browns called for some indulgence.

With our hunger partly satisfied, we decided to check out the sprawling 220-seater space. Broadly, Rénao has three seating sections, each with a distinct vibe of their own. While the outdoor section is great for leisurely breakfast spreads, the indoor space is chic, with a coffee station, a Snooker table and numerous board games. We also checked out the indoor seating space upstairs, ideal for parties up to 120 people.

Our favourite part of the café was the outdoor seating on the first floor. With thick trees completely covering the space, we were blocked off from the rush hour traffic views of the busy 100 Feet Road, where the café is situated. "The entire café is designed around the trees that were originally here for decades. While we didn't plan on setting up the outdoor section upstairs, we figured the thick foliage of the trees would be a great break from the concrete jungle in this part of town," said Abhijit Potlapalli, co-founder of Rénao café and Bistro who also runs an architecture firm.

Soon, it was time for lunch and we perused through the vast multi-cuisine menu with Continental, Pan-Asian and Indian food across courses. For appetisers, we chose the Prawn Har Gao with a filling of minced prawns, bamboo shoots and burnt garlic from the Pan-Asian section. The dim sums were succulent and packed with umami flavours. From the continental menu, we tried the café's bestseller —the Nashville Fried Chicken served with a homemade sweet chilli sauce. The spicy chicken remained crisp and enjoyable long after we ordered it. Next came a sweet-spicy serving of Gai Sai Takrai or Lemongrass Chicken. With succulent pieces of meat marinated in chilli sauce and lemongrass, the dish was a hit with Pan-Asian lovers.

Interestingly, the café and bistro also has Biryanis on the menu. We found three Ghee Roast variants and two Mutton biryanis. We picked the Shahi Gosht Biryani made with marinated mutton in a creamy sauce of cashews, almonds, yoghurt, chilli and Indian spices. The creamy twist to spicy biryani is something we didn't expect, but were surprised by nonetheless. The creamy-spicy flavours work, especially for palates that appreciate a mélange of spices.

₹1,900 for two, at Madhapur.