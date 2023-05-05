Theatrical delight 

Voila at Jubilee Hills offers a full-fledged sensory experience, right from the word go. The teal walls, gold accents, elegant furniture, art and the main design element - a whimsical ceiling carousel at the entrance promised us a theatrical meal, and that's what we got. The luxury dining restaurant has launched a month-long Chettinad Food Festival to celebrate the flavours of Tamil Nadu, in Voila style.

We called for the drinks first, a mocktail named Nerd Culture arrived in a smoking cloche. Once opened, the drink was revealed to us in a cloud of smoke. A fascinating mix of passion fruit tea, vanilla extract and vegan foam ensured we kept sipping on the drink for the rest of our spice-filled meal.

We checked out the menu for the evening, which featured eats from Chettinad cuisine, with a signature Voila twist. We ordered a portion of soup first - a Mutton Nenju Elumbu Rasam with an Appalam Crisp. A delectable broth with extremely succulent pieces of mutton marked a fantastic start to our meal. The Chettinad Kozhi Roast came next, with fried curry leaves and coconut flakes for garnish. The soft chicken was well-marinated in Karaikudi spices.

The Main Course featured Appams, Kothu Parotta, Dosa and Biryani in Ambur and Madurai-style preparations. We tried the Kai Kari Kurma and Madras Prawn Curry to go with our Appam. The creamy Kai Kari Kurma had a heavy aftertaste of coconut, owing to the creamy base. The Madras Prawn Curry was a stand-out dish, with its gravy pairing perfectly with the Appam.

We were excited to see a creative presentation of the Chicken Kuzhambu Kothu Parotta. Unlike a traditional Kothu Parotta which features mish-mashed ingredients, the dish at Voila was deconstructed. A dry chicken mixture was placed on a bed of flaky Parotta, with pickled onions in coriander chutney and a runny sunny side up to top it off. We learned that this style of presentation is a signature offering at Voila. "We like to play with various textures and flavours, bringing a new twist to traditional dishes while keeping all the elements intact," said Chef Surya Kumar, Executive Chef at Voila.

The Ambur Chicken Dum Biryani came next, it was flavourful and mildly spiced, like the appetisers. "While a highly spicy affair comes to mind when it pertains to Chettinad Cuisine, the dishes featured in the Food Festival keep the spice levels moderate, to accommodate patrons of various age groups, including children and the elderly," says Chef Surya who has expertise in modern Indian cuisine, with sixteen years of experience under his belt.

We were recommended the Laddoo. Voila Way from the restaurant's regular menu. The dessert was assembled on the table with an airy Rabdi served from a whipped cream dispenser directly onto the serving bowl, topped with Boondi Laddoo mixture and the cherry on top - frozen rose petals, along with a garnish of sliced nuts. Experiencing the making of the dish was as delightful as tasting it.

As we marvelled at the signature dessert, a Kumbakonam Kappi Ice Cream arrived from the Food Festival menu, with a house-made coffee-flavoured ice cream topped with candied almonds on a bed of brownie crumble. The ice cream with a medley of crunchy nuts and brownie crumble was a fitting end to our meal, to cool down our spice-laden palates.

INR 2500 for two, at Jubilee Hills.



