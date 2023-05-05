Tuscan luncheon

Tuscany at The Trident has been known for its excellent Italian fare for years. The restaurant has recently launched a three-course menu for a quick and delicious bite designed for mid-day business luncheons and meetings.

We walked into the sprawling space to get transported into a Tuscan Villa, with elegant drop-down chandeliers, rustic terracotta tiles and hand-painted murals. Intending to make the most of the natural light on a cloudy day, we took a seat by the window walls that offered a great view of HITEC City.

We started our meal with a bread basket containing freshly baked Fogliato and Ciabatta served with olive oil and balsamic vinegar. We nibbled on the warm Fogliato until the menus arrived. The three-course Business Lunch menu focussed on a light Antipasto, a fairly larger portion from the Piatto Unico and a light dessert or Dolce along with a choice of coffee to wrap up the meal. Diners got to take one pick from each course of the set menu for their meal.

The Avocado and Cherry Tomato Bruschetta was a refreshing start to our lunch. The Piatto Unico had two options for vegetarian and meat-based dishes. In degustazione fashion, we got to try tasting portions of each dish. The Spinach and Ricotta Lasagna served with a charred broccoli amandine, Pomodoro Sauce and Parmesan Fondue was highly creamy, with layers of ricotta interspersing perfectly with the spinach, making it a cheese lover's delight.

The Paccheri Alfredo had a flavourful aftertaste, with the crispy bites of squid fritto misto giving it an interesting crunch. Linguine Pomodoro was classic comfort food at its best. With spaghetti tossed in a fresh tomato sauce served with a smoky crisp brick chicken, the dish would be our pick on any day of the week.

The star of the Piatto Unico was the wonderful Penne Aglio Olio Peperoncino. Served with cryo-balanced vegetables with preserved lemon and extra virgin olive oil, the presumably simple dish packed in a punch with its well-balanced flavours, prompting us to polish it off the pasta bowl.

All the dishes were light, ideal for a quick bite during workdays. "Our set menu features dishes that have been garnering praise from patrons over the years. Our ingredients are sourced at their freshest, and the dishes are refreshingly light, making the three-course menu ideal for mid-day lunch breaks and meetings," said Chef Chetan Jagdale, Chef at Trident Hyderabad.

For dessert, we chose the Coffee and Mascarpone Verrine topped with bitter chocolate nuggets. With a mildly sweetened, light consistency offset by bitter chocolate nuggets, we thought the dessert was a great addition to the menu.

INR 1495++ Per Person at HITEC City



