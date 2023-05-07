Hyderabad's Bedford BakeHouse and TeaRoom's new menu has decadent summer treats

Hyderabad's Bedford Bakehouse and TeaRoom is a hidden gem that has gained popularity for its delectable breakfast options, which include a variety of breads, authentic teas, shakes, and coffees, as well as Italian and continental eats. During our visit to the cosy café, we perused their new gourmet dessert menu that caters to those with a sweet tooth. We settled in at the café's central table and admired its minimalist European décor — the ceiling adorned with neutral shades of grey, wainscoting on the walls, a Victorian-era-inspired chandelier, and vintage upholstery that transported us to a quaint realm.

Biscoff Cheesecake

We were joined by the owner, Pranay Gupta, who shared that his toddler daughter’s love for sweets led him to introduce a fresh dessert menu. Telling us what to expect, he shares, “The new menu offers a slew of pillow-soft cakes, creamy sour tarts, brownies, and cookies that are pure bliss in every crumb, jar-cakes, teacakes and mousses. We also have some summer delights made of fresh seasonal fruits like mangoes.” As we talk, a plate of Biscoff Cheesecake arrives at our table. The soft cake is crowned with a Biscoff biscuit and dollops of cream, resting on a bed of brown-crusted base. Just one bite of this heavenly dessert elevates our anticipation for other sweet dishes.

Brownie and Mango Tart

Those who prefer fruity flavours in cheesecake can opt for mixed-berry, blueberry, strawberry, mango, and chocolate variations. Next, we sample their signature Textures of Chocolate, a decadent dessert consisting of seven layers of chocolate. To enhance the experience, we melted the circular cupcake-shaped mould with a drizzle of hot chocolate, which added a sumptuous touch to the already rich taste. For those who prefer a solid, gooey texture, their Chocolate Brownie without ice cream is a musttry. However, we enjoyed the dessert with a scoop of vanilla gelato for a fusion treat.

Textures of Chocolate

The new dessert menu is a treasure trove of summer treats too with additions like the Mango Tart. This mouth-watering delicacy features a chilled filling crafted from succulent mango pulp that is crowned with a creamy layer of goodness. To add a twist, it is adorned with freshly cut mango pieces and fragrant mint leaves that impart a tantalising tang and a refreshing menthol coolness. With every bite, we were transported back to the comforting memories of sipping on Aam Panna, a much-loved Indian summer drink that teases the taste buds with its homely flavours. As we indulged in the last spoonful, we couldn’t help but leave with joyful smiles on our faces, reminiscing about the nostalgic flavours.

Rs. 1,000 for two. At Banjara Hills.

