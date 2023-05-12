For Mom, with love 

For most of us, our earliest memories around food are inextricably linked to our mothers. From the first spoonful of mashed peas to the homemade cookies baked with love, our mothers are the ones who introduce us to the joys of gastronomy. They are the ones who teach us to appreciate the flavours, textures, and aromas that make food such a vital part of our lives. At Okra, the Mother’s Day brunch will pay homage to this exceptional bond between food and motherhood. An epicurean preview of the table ahead of May 14 and we felt the affection and care coasting through fresh cocoa butter, mangoes and dragon fruits. Apart from the classic Eggs Benedict to the more exotic Quinoa salad, the brunch will also symbolise happy times — when the kid returns home from school, or when they cannot solve a math problem by themselves and sneakily turns to the calculator. Soft pinks, pastels, and lilacs will be popping against delicate lilies and roses.

To amplify the sweetness of a child, and the hilarity in their gestures, Pastry Chef Anup Ganguly will prepare 100+ desserts. The stand-outs will include Mango Chocolate Opera, Red Velvet Pastry, Caramel and Chocolate Pudding and Grandma’s Carrot Cake. Amidst this idyllic setting, look forward to pronouncing your love for and pride in your mother’s culinary intelligentsia. “Food is not just sustenance, but a way of expressing our deepest emotions, and nowhere is this more apparent than in the bond between a mother and her child. These fruit-based desserts will remind one of the childhood reveries, while the pastel-themed decor will exemplify care. The tables will be adorned with delicate flowers. With a hint of soft lighting and an atmosphere of warmth and comfort, the ambience is designed to make mothers feel cherished and appreciated a reflection of the care and nurturing they provide to their children,” says Anup.

He also presents Walnut and Mushroom Stuffed Tortellini with Pesto Sauce and Spinach and Ricotta Stuffed Ravioli with Saffron Cream during our preview session. “From the very first taste of home-cooked meals that we have cherished throughout our lives, the connection between food and motherhood is one that is both profound and unbreakable. My vision is to characterise that as a chef. It reminds me of my childhood,” Anup tells us, adding, “These dishes will be a special and indulgent meal to celebrate the occasion. They will be an excellent option for those who love showing their mothers beautiful gestures, perhaps by taking them on a fine dining experience. The themed brunch will be as exquisite as heartfelt. We will honour not just the food that sustains us, but the love and care that make life itself so precious. Who adds more meaning to this expression but our moms? And, how else do we reciprocate the sentiment if not via a meal to remember?”

₹4,500 for two. On May 14. At Tank Bund Road.

E-mail: chokita@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @PaulChokita