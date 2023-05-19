Back to culinary roots 

Telugu cuisine is a gastronomic wonder that gives us a sneak peek into the rich history, a vibrant culture and timeless traditional practices of the South. Whether it is drool-worthy biryani, a flavourful and pleasantly sour Gongura Pachadi (sorrel leaves preparation), or delicious Pappu Charu (a tangy lentil dish), each and every dish comes packed with myriad flavours. However, unfortunately, people seem to be drifting away from the local food culture amidst the hustle-bustle of modern life. But if you wish to get familiar with the authenticity of Telugu cuisine, visit the newly opened fine-dine restaurant Alanati that is trying to cherish, safeguard and revive the traditional taste. A passion project by siblings Saritha Kovelamudi and Venkat Kovelamudi, Alanati is a Telugu word that translates to “back then.”

The duo has always been hardcore foodies and the idea behind Alanati reflects their deep connection with the culinary heritage of Telugu cuisine. Saritha tells us, “My brother and I have been quite passionate about this cuisine. It’s not just something very close to our hearts but also a tribute to our upbringing, where the love for traditional dishes was instilled in us. With Alanati, we wish to share the essence of Telugu culture in its truest form.”

As we entered the restaurant located in Jubilee Hills, we were taken aback by the aesthetic décor, weaved in culture and sophistication. Although the vibe screamed traditional, the set-up was done with a contemporary touch keeping in mind the interest of all the customers from different backgrounds.

Alanati interiors

The polished sofa sets show a rare combination of cane work and cushion. For those wondering, there are chairs too. The space can accommodate around 140 people including the two Private Dining Rooms that are dedicated to birthday parties or other celebrations.

The menu boasts a range of flavourful and aromatic dishes that are crafted with fresh and most authentic ingredients. Their special Telugu delicacies are meticulously prepared with time-honoured techniques that have been passed down through generations.

We tried Gongura Kodi Kebab. The succulent chicken pieces carried a fine smoky flavour and a phenomenal taste before we dived into their wholesome vegetarian thali and were served everything on a banana leaf. Deep-fried puffy Puris came with bowlfuls of quintessential Sambar, Rasam and a delectably tangy raw Mango Dal. Alongside, we could spot potato curry, a crispy dry Bendakaya (ladies finger) curry and Thaati Munjalu, a sumptuous preparation of ice-apples. A bowl also showed spinach-flavoured rice. For a crispy twist, there were Appadam (Papad) and Minapa Vadiyalu, famous lentil-based sun-dried fritters. A delectable seasoned and tempered yogurt named Majjiga Charu was unmissable.

Gongura Kodi Kebab

It would not be fair if we don’t mention their best-selling dishes. We indulged in lip-smacking traditional Telugu curries with white steamed rice drizzled with dollops of ghee. One was Chukkakura Mamsam. For those who don’t know, Chukkakura means green sorrel leaves and mamsam translates to “meat” – juicy meat cooked with green sorrel leaves.

Chukkakura Mamsam

Chintachiguru Royyalu is another delicacy in which Chintachiguru (tender tamarind leaves) are cooked with prawns.

Chintachiguru Royyalu

If you are picking something from their Combos and Pulaos section, try Nethi Annam (ghee rice) with Dosakaya Mamsam (meat cooked with yellow cucumber). Alanati Kodi Pulao made with a unique authentic masala, and richly topped with cashews and pure ghee was irresistible. We summed up the spread with Paalathalikalu, a delicious Telugu dessert prepared with homemade rice noodles, milk, jaggery and ghee. `

Rs. 1,200 for two. At Jubilee Hills.

