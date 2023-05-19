Bee-ing conscious

We walked into the plush lounge at The Park Hyatt on a scorching summer day to experience The Living Room's newly launched Hybees Afternoon Tea. The four course High Tea experience focuses on an innovative concept, highlighting honey that's farmed from the property's apiary.

We were met with pretty hand-embroidered napkins and placemats with adorable bee motifs, in like with the Afternoon Tea's theme. A refreshing Peach Iced Tea came first, which gave us a subtle respite from the scorching heat. We went through the menu to a four course menu featuring sandwiches, locally inspired savouries, scones and honey inspired desserts. Each course had a unique tea pairing that went with the dishes. Before getting started, the courteous staff lit up a tea light candle made in-house with beeswax collected from the property's rooftop apiary.

The first course featured cold sandwiches accompanied by a highly fragrant Jasmine Tea along with two types of honey. The hand-rolled Jasmine Tea stood out, rendering a stunning aftertaste with every sip. Of the three sandwiches, the Poinsett Cucumber and Mild Cream Cheese sandwich was just what the afternoon weather called for. We also learned that all the sandwiches are made with pollen infused butter in a bid to use all the by-products from the apiary, much like the beeswax candles.

"We have set up a rooftop apiary at Park Hyatt to raise awareness about our interdependence with nature, and rehabilitate honey bees. All proceeds from the Hybees Afternoon Tea go towards the maintenance and expansion of the apiary," says Chef Mohammed Athar Hussain, Executive Chef at The Living Room.

The second course featured locally inspired savouries of which the Patti Samosa stood out, featuring a plant based Mazakati Boti Kebab in filo pastry topped with a smidge of sour cream. The course was accompanied by light Green Sencha Gold - a Japanese styled Green Tea that offsetted the savoury eats.

Soon, it was time for desserts. A three tiered dessert stand containing four honey-inspired desserts and scones arrived. We dug into the scones first, with clotted cream and a house-made ginger and strawberry jam that rendered a pleasant tartness to the airy quick bread.

Of the four desserts, the Rose Delight lived up to its name with white chocolate and preserved rose petals inside. The Medovic Cube was served with an adorable bee shaped fondant figurine on top. The Pistachio Tart with mascarpone, almond, honeycombe manuka was a standout amongst the desserts. Interestingly, all desserts on the menu are made using honey instead of sugar. The dessert course was served alongside a smooth, Silver Needle tea that balanced out the sweetness of the desserts with its pale flavour profile.

INR 1800++ Per Person at Banjara Hills