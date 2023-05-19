Royal culinary secrets

Literature around the Deccan's history, especially that of Hyderabad has always had mentions of lavish parties at palaces and the nobility's homes serving the choicest, innovative delicacies. Mountain Bakery, set up in 1986 forays into the fine dining arena introducing city dwellers to dishes that have been the best kept secrets of royal households at their newly opened restaurant Mountain Taste of Hyderabad.

We took a seat at the elegant restaurant and started our meal with a hearty bowl of Marag that was reminiscent of scrumptious Hyderabadi wedding feasts. For appetisers, we were treated to highly succulent Shikampuri kebabs. We also dug into Zafrani Chicken Tikka served with a freshly made Coriander Chutney that made for an excellent accompaniment.

We spotted dishes like Paigah Murgh and Asaf Jahi Chandi Murgh on the menu, named after the royal households in which they were created. The Asaf Jahi Chandi Murgh stood out among the gravies, lavished in royalty even with its presentation. The dish was garnished with almonds, pistachios, silver vark and generous portions of saffron. The curry featuring charcoal grilled chicken pieces cooked in cream, khoya, and yoghurt had a blend of flavours that tantalised our palates.

Next came the Zafrani Mutton Biryani garnished with saffron and perfectly fried birista. The highly flavourful dish was a stand-out, highlighting every ingredient including the meat and flavourful rice that was elevated with the generous addition of birista. A step away from the oil and spice laden fare typically available at most eateries in town, the dish retained the soul of a well-made Hyderabadi biryani, making it difficult for us to refuse a second helping.

Surprisingly, we learnt that the erstwhile royal kitchens also served excellent continental food owing to the British influence in Hyderabad. "During my research, I learned from the erstwhile royal families that their kitchens would dish out elaborate continental feasts back in the day. English dishes like Roast Chicken, Prawn Cocktail and many more were a frequent sighting at royal soireés hosting English guests. Fascinatingly, the same dishes were tactfully tweaked with Indian spices and sauces to cater to Indian guests," said Chef Pradeep Khosla, Consultant Chef at Mountain Taste of Hyderabad.

We got a taste of the Continental menu that moved away from fluffy presentations and focused on frill-free, good old comfort food. First came a Roast Chicken with a flavour rich mushroom and pepper sauce, accompanied by grilled vegetables. The dish took us straight to memories of elaborate Christmas feasts. Chicken in a Basket came next - with chunks of fried chicken, potato wedges and banana fritters served in a pretty wicker basket. "We have kept the presentation without any frills, authentic to how food was cooked and served back in the day," said Chef Khosla who worked with The Taj Group of Hotels extensively for over three decades before moving on to be an independent consultant for several properties across India.

Dessert Course at Mountain - The Taste of Hyderabad was a supremely royal affair too. The Ashrafi-e-Nazakat is a traditional dessert made with a paste of almonds and saffron. The Gajar ka Rista, served in pretty Ramekins, deserves a special mention among the desserts. The standout dessert was the house-made Kulfi served with fresh fruit to beat the grave summer heat.

INR 2600 For Two at Banjara Hills