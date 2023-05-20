Tropical Delights

As the big bright yellow sun leaves us feeling drained, appetising coolers and other fruity delicacies come to the rescue. One such luscious fruit is the mango. This tropical delight has always been an inseparable part of summers. Right from the wholesome homemade Aam Ras or Aam Panna to exotic Mango Pudding, Mango Mousse or Cheesecake, the king of fruits makes for the simplest pleasures of life, especially during this time of the year. On top of that, it’s incredible how mangoes can be transformed into a variety of dishes and enjoyed in several ways. If you are a fan of all things mango, hear us out. Barista, a popular chain of espresso bars, have tried to incorporate the goodness of mangoes in their newly launched dishes. They have started with a fun and exciting Mango Festival limited to this season. We visited one of their outlets located in Sarath City Capital Mall, Gachibowli to try our hands on the special mango delicacies.

As soon as we entered the place, we couldn’t wait to try the unique summer desserts that were calling out our names. But before that, let us touch upon the ambience of the place. The warm and cosy environment evoked a sense of comfort giving us some relief from the summer heat outside. The neatly arranged furniture and aroma of delectable baked treats made us want to sink in and stay for a while. Our gastronomic trail began with a sumptuous Mangomisu Jar. The delicacy featured a mouth-watering combination of cream, mangoes and cake. White cream was whipped to perfection creating a velvety texture suitable for the sweet treat. The tropical taste was infused with chunks of bright yellow mangoes which made it all very satisfying.

Mangomisu Jar

The next thing on the row was a drool - worthy Mango Cheesecake. You know the thing about cheesecakes, right? Their tangy and sweet tastes blend together in perfect harmony creating a culinary marvel that would tantalise your tastebuds. Mango Cheesecake melted in our mouths but as the flavours deepen and become more complex, we were greeted with the refreshing taste of ripe mangoes.

Their Mango Smoothie also deserves a mention. Flawlessly blended with ice cream, the mango drink transported us to a tropical paradise. Apart from this, the place is known for serving other delicacies like Brownie Frappé, Vanilla Frappé and sumptuous wraps.

Mango Smoothie

The store manager Abhinay Kora tells us, “We are happy to serve the people with the season’s best mango treats. Barista provides a warm and friendly environment to everyone who can come over and chill around with their friends. We also have people who work from home coming in with their laptops and working from here for hours.”

Rs 640 for two.

At Gachibowli.