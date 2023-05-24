Cherish a slice of Rajasthan every Saturday at Novotel Hyderabad

When we think of Rajasthani haute cuisine, the first thing that comes to mind is the confluence of ghee, mawa, chena, kesar and rose water. Walk around the ravine of Kalibangan and the clinking of clay ovens would usher you into a barbecue. Novotel honours the grand Rajasthani gastronomy and it is as though Hyderabad’s life depends on Laal Maas’ fiery spice, Daal Baati Churma’s culinary backstory and Raj Kachori’s tamarind chutney topping.

The festival commenced on May 13 and is scheduled to end on June 3 to memorialise the Land of Kings’ regal charisma every Saturday at dinner time. The rustic sphere of baked delicacies is revered as much for its simplicity as for its taste. While Gujaratis, Rajasthanis and Haryanvis feast on Daal Baati Churma, they bear the figure of Bappa Rawal in mind. The founding member of the Kingdom of Mewar (now Udaipur) in Rajasthan, hails from the Guhila Rajput clan and has scripted history for repelling the Arab invasion of India. The ruler’s go-to wartime meal was the Daal Baati Churma. Folklore holds that soldiers would break the baati, or, dough into chunks and leave it buried under thin layers of sand to bake under the sun. So when they returned, they could find perfectly baked roundels that were dunked into ghee, while, on a good day, there would be curd or buttermilk. Baati was paired with ghee and curd before dal. Churma or sugarcane juice came as a later addition with time as civilisation set in.

Coming back to Novotel’s vision of celebrating this fusion of resilience and royalty, the menu will also feature an eclectic sampling of Gatte ki Sabzi, Safed Chawal, Dahi Bada, Kesar Murgh, Raj Kachori, Palak Tuvaar Dal, Mix Veg Jaipuri and Ker Sangri to relish with accompaniments like Garlic Chutney, Mint Chutney and more. Complementing this magnificent arrangement, the dinner will also serve an assortment of main courses and side dishes that will leave you wanting more.

Meal for one: INR 2,750++. On till June 3, 7 pm onwards. At Shamshabad.

