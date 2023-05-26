Tropical goodies

Patisseries and eateries in Hyderabad have been incorporating seasonal fruits into their dessert menus, offering special dishes to celebrate the diverse produce available during the hot months. Home Chef Nyla Meraj who runs Sweet Magic by Nyla offers traditional Indian kheers, phirnis and trifles with a seasonal twist.

We got to taste her summer launches — the Mango Trifle and Apricot Trifle which arrived right in time for our weekend lunch. The Apricot Trifle was reminiscent of a classic Hyderabadi dessert Qubani ka Meetha topped with cream and sliced almonds. The Mango Trifle was excellent, with sweet chunks of mango topped on a creamy, layered portion of the Trifle. A special mention needs to be made about the choice of mangoes used, that rendered a sweet taste to the dish. “Since all the desserts I offer are made to order, I pick the freshest ingredients only after an order is placed so all the elements that go into making the sweet dishes are fresh,” says Nyla Meraj, founder of Sweet Magic by Nyla.

Pineapple kheer

The Home Chef began cooking commercially three years ago, having loved traditional Indian desserts since childhood. “While various dishes were made at home, I always looked forward to dessert after every meal since my childhood. I was craving well-made Zafrani Phirni during the lockdown, and when I couldn’t find it anywhere in Hyderabad, I decided to make some of my own,” says the 31-year-old who previously worked in the IT sector before beginning her entrepreneurial journey.

Badam Pista Phirni

We also got to taste Sweet Magic by Nyla’s bestsellers — a Badam Pista Phirni and a Pineapple Kheer which were served in pretty earthen bowls, making them enjoyable in the summer heat. The Badam Pista Phirni garnished with sliced dry fruits and silver vark was mildly sweet. The standout sweet dish among the ones we tasted was the Pineapple Kheer. Served chilled with bits of pineapple sans any tartness the fruit is typically known for. The fruitbased dessert was excellent, with a hint of sweetness from the kheer adding to the fruit. The recipe was passed down to her by her mother.

Apricot Trifle

Over three years, the Home Chef has been catering to a loyal clientele in Hyderabad, receiving rave reviews. “Most of the feedback I receive is that the desserts were polished off minutes after being opened. I owe this to my focus on flavours and highlighting every ingredient, rather than cooking desserts that are just high on sweetness,” says the founder. The desserts are to be ordered a day in advance, and are delivered across Hyderabad.

Rs 650 for two.

Made to Order in Hyderabad.