Turkish treats

In the realm of Turkish gastronomy, iconic dishes emerge as ambassadors of the country’s rich and diverse cultural heritage. Picture the succulent kebabs, lovingly prepared and expertly grilled. The mere sight of these skewered treats, sizzling over open flames, is enough to arouse a primal longing for the delectable treasures that wait. It stands tall, an exquisite fusion of Middle Eastern, Mediterranean, and Central Asian sapidity. With each dish, it weaves together a mélange of ingredients and time-honoured cooking techniques that have been meticulously refined over centuries. Turkish cuisine, with its hot allure, tantalises the senses with its artful balance of fragrant herbs, delicate spices, and the hypnotic aromas of garlic, onions, and golden olive oil. We head over to Levant Turkish Restaurant in Banjara Hills to sample their just-unveiled Steak House menu.

A quick look at the dining repertoire of Mezze platters connoted a true embodiment of conviviality. The feast for both the palate and the soul divulged a culinary roster of small dishes waltzing before us, each one offering a distinct revelation. Creamy hummus, adorned with a drizzle of velvety olive oil, beckoned us to dip into its creamy depths. The offerings’ smoky magnetism was a celebration of the shared pleasures at the table. Stuffed grape leaves, carefully rolled and filled with savoury glories, whispered secrets from ancient lands. We indulged in Levant’s Turkish hospitality, the dance of spices, the melodies of herbs, and the love and dedication that was poured into every dish.

As the Hatay Salad took its shape, a delicate drizzle of mayonnaise elegantly enveloped the canvas of freshly picked tomatoes, crisp cucumbers, and a bed of refreshing iceberg lettuce. It added a touch of creaminess and a subtle hint of opulence. This velvety veil of mayonnaise created a delightful interplay of flavours, as its silky texture intertwined with the crispness of the vegetables, elevating each bite to new heights of culinary euphoria. And, nestled amidst this verdant garden, was a generous dollop of labneh, which delivered a luscious tang and depth to the salad. Next came the Kuzu Lamb Steak. It centred around a tender and succulent lamb rump, expertly cooked to perfection, ensuring every bite was a revelation in itself. Accompanying this exquisite pairing was a medley of roasted potatoes and golden corn, their caramelised exteriors contrasting with their tender interiors. Each bite offers a satisfying blend of textures and earthy savours, further enhancing the sensory journey of the Kuzu Lamb Steak. It was elegantly crowned with Cafede Levant sauce — a secret recipe exclusive to the restaurant.

The Cheese Kunafa and Turkish Cake were more than desserts; they are the culmination of centuries-old culinary traditions, brought to life with a touch of artistry and a dash of passion. These sweet indulgences have the power to transport you to lands far away, where time slows down and the world is awash with the happiness of the table. We cast our stare on them to be greeted by layers of moist cake, intricate with luscious fillings and a decadent glaze. The caramelised strands of vermicelli delicately crumbled, revealing the heavenly union of sweet and savoury. The cheese, oozing with its luscious warmth, melded with the buttery richness of the vermicelli. The aroma hovering from these confectionery marvels enticed and whispered promises of sheer delight that lingered in our hearts.

₹1,500 for two.

At Banjara Hills.



