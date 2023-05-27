Review: Hyderabad's Katha coffee shop brings art, music, fashion and baked treats under one roof

If you love Mumbai’s esteemed art district, Kala Ghoda; or sit by the sea at a charming café in Kerala’s Fort Kochi while sipping coffee and watching the sun gracefully sink into the horizon; or explore the posh designer stores, bistros, and art galleries of Delhi’s Mehrauli, you may wonder why Hyderabad does not have such an artistic hub. Well, there’s good news, for the recently opened coffee shop Katha is here to change that. We venture through the narrow lanes of Banjara Hills to reach this unique bake-house. Its distinct location attracts those who are willing to go the extra mile in pursuit of art, disregarding trivial concerns like parking space. As we enter the artisanal space, we are greeted by minimalist exteriors — walls adorned with a popcorn textured yellow finish, an arched wooden doorway and expansive windows that offer glimpses of green foliage with vibrant bougainvillea peering through the bushes. Further, the interiors of the 40-seater bakehouse transport us to a realm of nostalgia, featuring wooden chairs with woven cane seats reminiscent of the timeless Iranian cafés that once graced the streets of Mumbai, back when it was known as Bombay.

The gallery lights on the ceiling add to the vintage charm, emanating warm tones and casting minimal glare, akin to the lighting found in museums or art studios. Settling onto the sofa, we engage in a conversation with its founder, Aditya Jaiswal, to know more about his passion project. “In a city where countless cafés emerge each year, I wanted a space that is distinct in character. That’s how we conceptualised this truly thoughtful space, teeming with captivating tales intertwined with food, art, and music.”

A corner of the first floor of the twostoried café is devoted to seating, while the other cor ner is reserved for retail therapy; expect printed T-shirts, quirky jewellery pieces and creative photography zines on shelves. The café has collaborated with talented artists, photographers and fashion designers from Kochi, Delhi, Kolkata, Goa, Hyderabad, and beyond, providing them with a platform to showcase their creations.

Enter the first floor and immerse yourself in the gallery space, where the debut art show Interpretation o f Coffee unveils a diverse collection of artworks in mixed-media pieces, water colours, acrylic on canvas, and charcoal drawing honouring the connections one makes over a cup of coffee. On the opposite side is The Listening Room — a vinyl store. Once here, we instantly transport to the vibrant eras of 1960s and 1970s when hoarding vinyl records was a cult phenomenon. Reminiscing the good old days, we search for some records spanning rock, pop, soul, funk, and disco.



The bake-house serves a wide range of dishes inspired by culinary traditions as close to home and as far as the Middle East, Europe and America. Sous Chef Vikash Vumudi tells us, “Our menu is centred around carefully crafted coffees, fusion brews and baking treats. For example, we have ingeniously paired traditional Laal Maas with cream cheese, blended Kashmiri Kahwa with cold brew and offer Rasna with Espresso and more such fusions.” Indulging our senses, we embark on a flavourful journey with the Passion Fruit Earl Grey Espresso. It combines the robust essence of Earl Grey tea, the intensity of a double shot of single-origin Ratnagiri espresso and the sweet taste of passion fruit syrup. A slice of orangecrowns the concoction and adds a vibrant touch.

With each sip, the delightful medley of sweet-tangy flavours invigorates us, quenching our thirst in the scorching heat. Next, we relish the crowd-favourite, Prawn Roll. Nestled within a New England-style hot dog bun, the plump prawns luxuriate in a fiery buffalo sauce and are perfectly complemented by a creamy ranch dressing. A sprinkle of fresh spring onions and sesame seeds lend a fragrant, umami-infused accent. On cue comes their Laal Maas and Cream Cheese. Its slice of sourdough toast embraces a layer of cream cheese and is harmoniously paired with the tender, slow-cooked Laal Maas. Adorned with a verdant sprig of coriander and a zestful lemon wedge, each bite of this treat warms our hearts.

The coffee shop prides itself on maintaining a dynamic menu, constantly introducing new additions many of which revolve around special occasions. On Mother’s Day, it re-imagined beloved mom’s recipes resulting in Baked Croissants filled with Gajar Ka Halwa and Cruffins filled with luscious Bour nvita Cream. Currently, their Garmi Project takes centre stage, presenting a summer menu brimming with seasonal delights like Mango Cream French Toast, Kachcha Aam Grilled Cheese and coolers like the Ice Apple.

The bake-house also unveiled a tantalising array of whiskey-infused breads in celebration of World Whiskey Day on May 20. If all goes according to plan, the future holds the promise of introducing the flavours of cities like Benaras to the bake-house’s kitchen.



Rs. 1,000 for two. At Banjara Hills.

